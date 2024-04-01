Leinster issue injury update on 7 of their Ireland personnel

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update as his side’s preparations for the upcoming Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Leicester Tigers at Aviva Stadium heat up.

With over 30,000 tickets already sold, the focus now turns to who is potentially available for selection and there’s middling news on there’s a mixed bag of news, with question marks over a number of Leinster’s Ireland personnel.

Jimmy O’Brien is under assessment for a neck injury, and both Luke McGrath and Robbie Henshaw are following Graduated Return to Play Protocols. Ciarán Frawley (foot), Hugo Keenan (hip), Garry Ringrose (shoulder), and Andrew Porter (shoulder) also require further assessments. Charlie Ngatai is progressing in his recovery from a calf injury.

Cormac Foley is available, having recovered from a shoulder injury.

There were no further updates on James Ryan (arm), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Alex Soroka (foot).