Edinburgh confirm double bubble prop deal

Edinburgh have successfully secured the future of two props – Angus Williams and D’Arcy Rae – by extending their contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rae, with a rich rugby background including a successful stint at Ayr and notable achievements through various age grades for Scotland, joined Edinburgh Rugby in October 2023 after playing for Montpellier and Bath. Rae, who developed his skills at Glasgow Warriors and had loan periods at Benetton Rugby and London Scottish, made 46 appearances for Bath before bringing his extensive experience to Edinburgh.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the east so far, getting to know a new club, squad, and fan base,” said Rae. “Working with Sean [Everitt] and Stevie [Lawrie] has been great. We’ve got a really strong group of props at the club, who all do a top job of driving each other on.

Ardie Savea on New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules for the All Blacks Ardie Savea on New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules for the All Blacks

“I’m really happy to be part of the set-up at Edinburgh Rugby for another season.”

Williams, a Scottish qualified tighthead prop, has committed to a new two-year extension, while Scotland internationalist Rae has signed on for an additional year.

Williams, who has played over 100 games for Otago University, expressed his delight in continuing with Edinburgh.

“Edinburgh is home to me and my partner Toni and we have become very settled here. We love the city,” said Williams. “The club is in a great place across the board. Sean [Everitt] has come in and challenged us as a group and I feel we are in a brilliant place to excel this season.”

“I have developed massively since joining Edinburgh. It’s credit to the environment created by the players and coaches at the club,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach Sean Everitt said: “We’re delighted to see both Angus [Williams] and D’Arcy [Rae] extend terms with the club.

“They are both really consistent trainers who bring the same energy and commitment every day. I’ve been really impressed with both players during my time at the club.

“Angus and D’Arcy both have a bit of grit and resolve about their game, while they enjoy the daily grind of improving themselves, whether that’s in the gym or on the training paddock.

“It’s brilliant to have two quality players signed up for next season, adding further strength and depth to the tighthead position.”