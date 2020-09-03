7:24am, 03 September 2020

Defending champions Leinster have made a dozen changes to their starting XV for Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final versus a Munster selection showing three changes from their outing last Sunday against Connacht.

Leinster stretched their winning streak in 2019/20 to 21 matches with last Saturday night’s win over Ulster, but they have now made wholesale changes for their clash with Munster.

Winger Hugo Keenan, veteran second row Devin Toner and back row Will Connors, who has consigned Josh van der Flier to the bench, are the three repeat selections in a side that will be skippered by Johnny Sexton.

Munster’s three changes see Stephen Archer, Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue coming into the pack. The backline remains unchanged for the third weekend in succession.

Mike Haley has recently recovered from a calf injury and is in line for his first appearance off the bench since the return to rugby.

Ahead of the semi-finals weekend, which also sees Ulster in action at Edinburgh on Saturday night, the IRFU have confirmed there were zero positive results after 234 players and staff were tested for coronavirus across the three provinces this week.

To date there have been 1,472 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and nine positive tests reported from the academy system.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, Jack Conan. Reps: Sean Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Reps: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.

