Ollie Lawrence was promoted to England’s starting XV for the Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland after full-back Max Malins was ruled out by a leg problem.

Lawrence came in at outside centre, with the recalled Elliot Daly switching to number 15 in place of Malins, who sustained his injury in training on Friday.

George Martin was added to the visitors’ bench.

England arrived in Dublin with both sides seeking a positive end to disappointing campaigns.

Eddie Jones’ men will aim to build on last weekend’s enthralling win over France after hopes of defending their title were extinguished at the end of round three.

Ireland, who fell out of the title running just two games in, have lost four successive games against England but will be buoyed by recent victories over Italy and Scotland.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes, including recalling scrum-half Conor Murray and handing first outings of the tournament to wing Jacob Stockdale and centre Bundee Aki, while back-row CJ Stander will make his final Championship appearance before retirement.

