La Rochelle player ratings vs Bath | Investec Champions Cup

La Rochelle player ratings: Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle demonstrated why they are two-time Champions Cup winners, showing composure and grit in a hard-fought 24-20 away victory at Bath.

While their mass monster pack laid the foundations, Kerr-Barlow’s control and West’s accuracy proved decisive. Bath pushed them to the brink, but La Rochelle’s experience and depth saw them through.

Here’s how we rated the La Rochelle players.

1. Reda Wardi – 7

Played a crucial role in La Rochelle’s forward dominance, powering over for a well-deserved try. Effective at the set-piece and a solid scrummager throughout, although he didn’t have it all his own way against Will Stuart.

2. Tolu Latu – 6

Reliable in the lineout and physical around the park, although he fell off a few too many tackles – three to be precise.

Bath La Rochelle All Stats and Data

3. Uini Atonio – 5.5

Penalised twice at scrum time, which will frustrate him, but his sheer bulk and effort in open play contributed to La Rochelle’s physical edge.

4. Thomas Lavault – 7

Worked tirelessly in the engine room. Consistent in the lineout and effective defensively, particularly during Bath’s second-half resurgence.

5. Will Skelton – 7

A physical presence in contact and rucks. The 150kg lock’s mass in the pack was key in repelling Bath’s late surges.

6. Oscar Jegou – 8

Scored La Rochelle’s opening try and was a menace in defence and at the lineout. A promising performance from the flanker, who managed to put his off-field issues to one side.

7. Matthias Haddad – 7

Industrious in defence and a strong support runner. His dogged work rate helped La Rochelle hold the line in chaotic moments.

8. Grégory Alldritt – 8.5

Led by example with purposeful carries and excellent work at the breakdown. The France star was a constant thorn in Bath’s side. Showed why he’s considered one of the sport’s premier No.8s.

Attack 70 Passes 44 71 Ball Carries 50 109m Post Contact Metres 97m 1 Line Breaks 2

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow – 8.5

Clinical and composed. Took his try brilliantly and orchestrated the attack with sharp decision-making. His line break in the first half was a standout moment.

10. Ihaia West – 8

Part of an excellent Kiwi two-hander at halfback. Managed the game intelligently, kicking three conversions and a vital second-half penalty. His distribution in the wet was excellent.

11. Dillyn Leyds – 6

Quiet by his standards, but worked hard defensively and under the high ball in tricky conditions.

12. Jonathan Danty – 7

Physical and direct, Danty was effective in contact and defence. Played an understated but important role in the midfield.

13. Ulupano Seuteni – 6

A solid outing without standout moments. Contributed to La Rochelle’s defensive structure when Finn Russell and co. started to apply real pressure in the final quarter.

14. Jack Nowell – 7

Busy on the wing, showing his experience in wretched conditions. Effective in regaining territory through clever positional play. Rode his luck with a shoulder charge on Will Muir but got away with it.

15. Brice Dulin – 7

Recovered well after an early handling error and grew into the game. Calm under pressure and reliable in covering the backfield.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Quentin Lespiaucq – 5

Provided fresh energy in the final quarter without making a major impact.

17. Louis Penverne – 6

Held his own in the set-piece and contributed defensively.

18. Georges-Henri Colombe – 6

The 142kg tighthead was solid in the scrum and busy in tight exchanges.

19. Kane Douglas – N/A

Not used.

20. Levani Botia – 7

Injected physicality and energy, especially in defence, during the final 15 minutes.

21. Thomas Berjon – N/A

Not used.

22. Hugo Reus – N/A

On too late to be rated.

23. Teddy Thomas – N/A

Not used.