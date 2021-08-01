Kyle Sinckler faces shock biting charge

2:02pm, 01 August 2021

In a twist, British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler is the only person set to go before a World Rugby disciplinary hearing after being charged with biting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinckler’s alleged foul play comes despite Stuart Hogg being accused online of biting Springbok’s fullback Willie Le Roux, a charge the Scot strenuously denied.

A statement from World Rugby reads: “British and Irish Lions player Kyle Sinckler will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited by Scott Nowland (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the 64th minute of the second test against South Africa in Cape Town on 31 July, 2021.

“Sinckler will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford (both Australia) on 3 August.”

The Bristol Bears prop, who came on as a sub, is the only player from either side to face a disciplinary panel, with no citing for Cheslin Kolbe, Duhan van der Merwe, Maro Itoje or Stuart Hogg, who were all involved in incidents in the hot-tempered contest in Cape Town Stadium.

“Following a full review of the match, there are no additional citings.”

Earlier today Hogg made a public statement denying that he had bitten Le Roux. “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game. I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”