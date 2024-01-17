Kyle Rowe determined to come right in Six Nations after nightmare injury debut

Kyle Rowe is determined to ensure his international career does not end with one injury-stunted cap after the Glasgow wing earned a Scotland recall for the Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old made his debut for Gregor Townsend’s side as a substitute in a summer Test away in Argentina in July 2022 while with his previous club London Irish.

Rowe lasted only 12 minutes before damaging his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that sidelined him for the best part of a year.

After recovering, the back was included in Scotland’s World Cup training squad but was cut from the group in August.

Following a strong start to this season with Glasgow – whom he joined in the summer after the collapse of London Irish – Rowe is intent on belatedly adding to his cap haul.

“I’m very pleased, especially after being out for the last Six Nations with my knee, I’m buzzing to be a part of it again,” he said in an interview with Glasgow Warriors.

“One of my goals was to get back to the point where I was at before I injured my knee, so I’m buzzing for it. I’ve been trying to find that form I had before my injury and trying to get that confidence in my ability again, not straying too far from what I know I’m good at.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve just been trying to get those building blocks again. I’ve been getting some good feedback from my coaches, saying I’m playing well, so I’m buzzing overall.

“It would be massive if I could get another cap because I don’t want to just end on one, especially with the way my first cap ended so abruptly.”

Rowe admits it will be an emotional moment if he gets the chance to run out for the national team at Murrayfield.

“I want to get as many caps as I can, whether it’s home or away, but I reckon if I do ever play at Murrayfield – and hopefully I get the chance this Six Nations – I’ll be a wreck, to be honest,” he said. “And all my family will be the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll go in there and do my best and try and put my hand up for selection.”

Meanwhile, Scotland loosehead Jamie Bhatti, 30, has extended his contract with Glasgow for the next two seasons.

“When the discussions first started over the summer, it was a no-brainer to be honest,” said the prop. “I’m really happy with where I am. I love being part of this club.”