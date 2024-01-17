Kyle Rowe determined to come right in Six Nations after nightmare injury debut
Kyle Rowe is determined to ensure his international career does not end with one injury-stunted cap after the Glasgow wing earned a Scotland recall for the Six Nations.
The 25-year-old made his debut for Gregor Townsend’s side as a substitute in a summer Test away in Argentina in July 2022 while with his previous club London Irish.
Rowe lasted only 12 minutes before damaging his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that sidelined him for the best part of a year.
After recovering, the back was included in Scotland’s World Cup training squad but was cut from the group in August.
Following a strong start to this season with Glasgow – whom he joined in the summer after the collapse of London Irish – Rowe is intent on belatedly adding to his cap haul.
“I’m very pleased, especially after being out for the last Six Nations with my knee, I’m buzzing to be a part of it again,” he said in an interview with Glasgow Warriors.
“One of my goals was to get back to the point where I was at before I injured my knee, so I’m buzzing for it. I’ve been trying to find that form I had before my injury and trying to get that confidence in my ability again, not straying too far from what I know I’m good at.
“I’ve just been trying to get those building blocks again. I’ve been getting some good feedback from my coaches, saying I’m playing well, so I’m buzzing overall.
“It would be massive if I could get another cap because I don’t want to just end on one, especially with the way my first cap ended so abruptly.”
Rowe admits it will be an emotional moment if he gets the chance to run out for the national team at Murrayfield.
“I want to get as many caps as I can, whether it’s home or away, but I reckon if I do ever play at Murrayfield – and hopefully I get the chance this Six Nations – I’ll be a wreck, to be honest,” he said. “And all my family will be the same.
“I’ll go in there and do my best and try and put my hand up for selection.”
Meanwhile, Scotland loosehead Jamie Bhatti, 30, has extended his contract with Glasgow for the next two seasons.
“When the discussions first started over the summer, it was a no-brainer to be honest,” said the prop. “I’m really happy with where I am. I love being part of this club.”
Comments on RugbyPass
I’m a bit disappointed for Tom Ahern, who’s been nothing short of a revelation this year.2 Go to comments
Good sqaud with lots of youngsters. Glad to see players selected on Premiership form, not just reputation! That is a relief after the Edie Jones years! Beard has been pulling up trees, both defensively and in attack. He has it all, he can play wing and centre. I can see him maybe bulking up and playing 12, especially if Andre Estahuizen leaves quins for France.12 Go to comments
Geriatrics club. What a serious lack of ambition in this selection. Where are the next generation of players? So Conservative. Jordan Larmour, good player but not international class, can’t or won't offload. Wide open 6 nations this year. Saying that, France should win it.2 Go to comments
I followed some sage advice. Genius advice. I blocked that Kant Nigel. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My enjoyment of this website has improved 10-fold! The best part - I can’t unblock him. Even if I wanted to (or I dont know how). So it’s permanent bliss! Block that moron now. It’s a game changer.33 Go to comments
So South Africa is joining the 6N after all. One player at a time.2 Go to comments
Time to limit the family descent to just parents1 Go to comments
Pleased to see Cunningham-South in the squad. He has played very well for Quins every time I've seen him offers go forward in traffic but can also hit a gap and a good line-out option…..could fill the gap left by Courtney12 Go to comments
Too small to be a utility tight end like Kelce. Yes, fast for wide receiver and the height helps but a flying missile defender will still take him out. Not sure what his USP is that the NFL doesn't already have? Still a couple of years in Florida, LA or Vegas would be fun.1 Go to comments
Rugby players generally don’t transition well to the NFL, and vice versa. Notwithstanding programs like the NFL IPPP, the track record is poor, in both directions. A player like LRZ is at least 4 years behind his NFL peers in terms of experience of top tier American Football, because they get drafted in their early twenties after years of intense, NFL-like, college football. Additionally it is very hard to get game time in an NFL team, so, even if they put him on a practice squad, catching up on experience will be tough. In consequence, the likely outcome for him is to end up as a relatively inexpensive spare wheel in an NFL team (still not bad compensation), or to give up and return to rugby.11 Go to comments
Is george martin injured? he played 80 minutes at the weekend but I genuinely cannot fathom not picking him if fit. I would also have picked Barbeary, Ludlam, Fisilau, & Jonny Hill in place of Roots, Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, & Pearson. Add to that Sinckler in place of Heyes; Warr over Spencer if he made himself eligible; and Kelly & Cokanasiga over Beard and Roebuck. Overall I am fairly happy with the squad. Of the people I would have included I would only have favoured Sinckler to start, so its not like any of them will be huge misses, but the absence of Martin is just really hard to square with how he played against South Africa, and the selection of Beard over Kelly makes very little sense given how much england needs specialist 12s right now.12 Go to comments
Good squad with one seemingly glaring omission - George Martin. Still, presumably the one position which Steve Borthwick can be trusted on is second row12 Go to comments
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.12 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.1 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.3 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕3 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?36 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby11 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he was their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author is like many recently, discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition his class into the International arena. That would be a mistake if this were actually a serious topic. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged his successful year, but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate against the idea? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain of popular opinion, but here he’s seemingly trying to help kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad when they lost the RWC Final. No, you can’t blame that on Richie, Ben!36 Go to comments