In case you missed them, here is every team line-up for this weekend’s Round 4 Guinness Six Nations matches.

Teams for Italy versus Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15pm GMT.

Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); M Bellini (Zebre), J-I Brex (Benetton), C Canna (Zebre), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).

Replacements: O Fabiani (Zebre), A Lovotti (Zebre), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), M Mbanda (Zebre), M Violi (Zebre), F Mori (Calvisano), E Padovani (Benetton).

Wales: Liam Williams (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), C Hill (Cardiff Blues), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Carre (Cardiff Blues), L Brown (Dragons), J Ball (Scarlets), A Wainwright (Dragons), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Teams for England versus France, Twickenham, Saturday, 4.45pm.

England: M Malins (Bristol); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), J Hill (Exeter), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), O Lawrence (Worcester), E Daly (Saracens).

France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), G Fickou (Stade Francais), D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), R Taofifenua (Toulon), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: C Chat (Racing 92), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), C Cazeaux (Bordeaux-Begles), C Woki (Bordeaux-Begles), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), R Ntamack (Toulouse).

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

Teams for Scotland versus Ireland, Murrayfield, Sunday, 3pm.

Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); S Maitland (Saracens), C Harris (Gloucester), S Johnson (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), J Bhatti (Bath), S Berghan (Edinburgh), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), N Haining (Edinburgh), S Steele (Harlequins), H Jones (Glasgow), D Graham (Edinburgh).

Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), W Connors (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster).

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

