Josh van der Flier benched as Leinster make 2 changes for La Rochelle

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier has dropped to the bench to face Investec Champions Cup winners La Rochelle on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old is one of two changes to the starting XV made by Jacques Nienaber from the one that beat Leicester Tigers last week, with Will Connors coming in to start in the No7 jersey.

Jason Jenkins is also set to start at the Aviva Stadium, with Ross Molony dropping to the bench. Jenkins holds a significant weight advantage over Molony, as Leinster are perhaps bracing themselves for the power possessed by the European champions.

Leinster have also opted for a 6-2 split on the bench to try and counter the power that the Top 14 outfit has in the reserves, which is where they have been able to flex their muscles in the last two Champions Cup final victories for Leinster.

Unfortunately for the United Rugby Championship leaders, Cian Healy has failed to make the bench after picking up a leg injury last week.

After naming his team, Nienaber said: “There is a bunch of internationals there. If you look at their spine, their not all French internationals either.

“They have players that understand pressure and know how to perform under it.”

Leinster XV

15. Hugo Keenan (64)

14. Jordan Larmour (102)

13. Robbie Henshaw (86)

12. Jamie Osborne (41)

11. James Lowe (76)

10. Ross Byrne (156)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (136) 1. Andrew Porter (116)

2. Dan Sheehan (57)

3. Tadhg Furlong (141)

4. Joe McCarthy (30)

5. Jason Jenkins (33)

6. Ryan Baird (64)

7. Will Connors (46)

8. Caelan Doris (77) CAPTAIN

Replacements

16. Rónan Kelleher (57)

17. Michael Milne (35)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (63)

19. Ross Molony (176)

20. Jack Conan (141)

21. Luke McGrath (205)

22. Ciarán Frawley (81)

23. Josh van der Flier (137)