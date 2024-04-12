Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony commits to Munster

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed that Peter O’Mahony has signed a new one-year deal with the province.

The Ireland captain’s future has been the centre of plenty of speculation in recent weeks, but this deal means he will take his storied career into another season, with the club he has spent his entire professional career at.

There is still no clarity on the 34-year-old’s Test future, but he will provide some stability in red ahead of next season, where Graham Rowntree’s side are set to lose some experienced figures in Joey Carbery and RG Snyman.

O’Mahony made the first of his 182 Munster appearances in 2010, and was named captain three years later. He went on to become Munster’s longest-serving captain before stepping down last year.

He won his second United Rugby Championship title last season, adding to the 2011 title early in his career.

After captaining Ireland to another Guinness Six Nations this year, reports emerged suggesting O’Mahony will retire from the international game. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell could not give a concrete answer over his future, with a series against world champions South Africa on the horizon in July.

“Whatever is right for him,” Farrell said when asked if he will try and convince O’Mahony to continue playing for Ireland.

“I have been an unbelievably big fan of Pete all his career and we have a close enough relationship to be honest with one another.

“We have been talking about his career, certainly over when it’s getting to the end, for the last year. We are realists as far as that is concerned. I have no doubt we will chew the fat on all that over the coming days.”