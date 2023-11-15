Jonny May banned after 'highly reckless' tackle on Ollie Lawrence
Jonny May, the Gloucester winger who recently announced his Test rugby retirement, has copped a three-game ban after getting cited for dangerous play during his club’s Gallagher Premiership defeat last Friday at home to Bath.
The Steve Borthwick Rugby World Cup selection favourite made head contact with England colleague Ollie Lawrence during the early part of his club’s 45-27 loss at Kingsholm.
A disciplinary hearing was held on Tuesday and the verdict emerged on Wednesday afternoon. The 33-year-old May admitted the offence and was suspended for three games, a sanction that will be reduced to two if he attends World Rugby tackle school.
Successful completion of that initiative would free him to take part in Gloucester’s December 2 game away to Bristol after missing this Sunday’s trip to Exeter and the November 25 game at home to Leicester, his former club.
The 10-page written verdict accompanying the RFU media release included a letter written by Bath’s head of medical services, Rory Murray. It read: “I can confirm that Ollie Lawrence sustained a broken nose from the shoulder-to-head collision in the first half of the Gloucester vs Bath game.
“Prior to this incident, Ollie had no previous nasal issues, nor any predisposing factors. This fracture is solely a result of the injury sustained in the game.”
A follow-up email added: “Undisplaced nasal fracture confirmed. Ollie Lawrence will remain fit for selection. He will not miss any upcoming fixtures arising from this injury.”
Lawrence, in a WhatsApp message provided as evidence, stated: “During the early minutes of last night’s game, I was hit off the ball at a ruck in the face by Jonny May. He came from distance and there was a head-on-head collision.
“My nose was broken/fractured during the incident and that will obviously be with me for my career. I don’t believe it was intentional at all but the facts are the facts. Deal with it as you may.”
In his evidence, May explained in a written statement: “I did feel contact to my head, but at the time I was unaware I had made head contact with Bath 13. Due to the dynamic nature of play (linebreak, try-scoring opportunity), players are moving at speed and the change of picture changes my decision from looking to receive an offload to clearing out a defender.
“I admit I made contact with Bath 13 (head-on-head). I had no intention of hurting or making contact with Ollie Lawrence’s head. I apologise for the incident which, due to the dynamic nature of play, the change of picture and my adjustment to this all in a fraction of a second, I fail to reduce my height appropriately.
“I’m relieved that Ollie was able to continue and finish the match, although I apologise for the injury caused to him. I pride myself on my work ethic and developing my game, and I will be working on my decision-making and attacking breakdown technique in training, and I will ensure I continue to improve in this area.”
In reaching its verdict, the disciplinary committee outlined: “The panel gave serious and prolonged consideration to whether this incident merited a top-end entry point. Jonny May’s actions were not intentional but were highly reckless.
“He targeted a player who was not part of a ruck and made direct head-to-head contact with sufficient speed to drive Ollie Lawrence off his feet and back over his own try line. Jonny May made little, if any, attempt to lower his body height and in targeting a player who was not part of the breakdown, his actions were always illegal.
“Jonny May had a clear line of sight to the incident and, as such, there are no factors which might excuse, even in part, the recklessness of his actions.”
- Click here to read the 10-page disciplinary hearing short judgment form
