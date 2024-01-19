Joe Marler returns for Harlequins against Ulster in Champions Cup
England prop Joe Marler has been named in the Harlequins squad for their Investec Champions Cup match against Ulster Rugby at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.
Marler, who was selected for Steve Borthwick’s Six Nations squad, has successfully recovered from injury and starts at loosehead. The veteran prop hasn’t played since injuring himself on December 30th against Gloucester. Joining him in the front row are Jack Walker at hooker and Will Collier at tighthead.
In addition to Marler’s return, Quins have made two other changes to their Starting XV. The pack sees Irne Herbst starting alongside George Hammond in the second-row. Chandler Cunningham-South steps in as blindside flanker, replacing the injured James Chisholm. The openside flanker position remains with Will Evans, and Alex Dombrandt, leading the team as captain, completes the back row at number eight.
The backline remains unchanged from their victory over Cardiff. The halfback pairing of Danny Care and Marcus Smith lines up with Andre Esterhuizen and Oscar Beard renewing their effective combination outside them in midfield. Cameron Anderson, Nick David and Tyrone Green make up the back three.
Meanwhile, Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland has also announced his lineup. The team includes six players named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad by Head Coach Andy Farrell. Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale, and Stuart McCloskey are all set to play key roles in the match before joining the international training camp the following week.
HARLEQUINS: 1. Joe Marler 2. Jack Walker 3. Will Collier 4. Irne Herbst 5. George Hammond 6. Chandler Cunningham-South 7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt (Captain) 9. Danny Care 10. Marcus Smith 11. Cameron Anderson 12. Andre Esterhuizen 13. Oscar Beard 14. Nick David 15. Tyrone Green
REPLACEMENTS: 16. Sam Riley 17. Fin Baxter 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Joe Launchbury 20. Archie White 21. Will Porter 22. Lennox Anyanwu 23. Will Joseph
ULSTER: 15. Mike Lowry, 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Tom O’Toole, 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Iain Henderson (C), 6. Matty Rea, 7. David McCann, 8. Nick Timoney.
REPLACEMENTS: 16. John Andrew, 17. Andy Warwick, 18. Marty Moore, 19. Harry Sheridan, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Luke Marshall, 23. Will Addison.
