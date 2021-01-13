1:05pm, 13 January 2021

Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir is “massively” excited about returning to Glasgow Warriors. The 29-year-old, who first pulled on a Glasgow jersey from the bench against Leinster in April 2010, has signed a long-term deal with the Scotstoun club.

Weir joined Edinburgh in 2016 before moving to Worcester Warriors in 2018 and will return to his first professional club in the summer. “It’s massively exciting for me to be coming back to Glasgow Warriors,” he told glasgowwarriors.org.

“Glasgow is my home and Glasgow Warriors is my boyhood club where it all began. It’s always a massive honour pulling on the jersey and I’m really looking forward to doing it again.

“I’ve had some great chats with (head coach) Danny (Wilson). I’m excited to play a part in Glasgow’s future and helping drive the club on to winning more silverware and competing at the top end of the table which we are both hugely passionate about.

“For my family, it’s going to be amazing just to be so close to home and the thought of my children growing up in Glasgow was hugely appealing to us when we were weighing up our options.”

Head coach Danny Wilson added: “Duncan is an experienced solid international 10 who will give us strong game management and a goal-kicking platform. He’s Glasgow born and bred and someone who we believe will fit seamlessly back into our squad.

“Duncan knows exactly what it means to be a Warrior and is passionate about coming home. His experience will be a real asset to the squad next season – not only will he be a proven top-class operator available for selection, but he will be someone that our young backs can work with and learn from.”

Weir previously spent eight years at Glasgow, helping them to the 2015 PRO12 title. Speaking to RugbyPass last week, he said he wanted to return for the right reasons and added he would be returning as a better player following his time away which culminated in November in a recall to the Scotland No10 jersey.

“I want to go for the right reasons and make sure I go back to play a part at the club if I do go back,” he said. “I feel like I’m seeing the game better and reading things better on the field.

“I’m a good age now, I’ve got lots of experience and I feel like my best rugby is around the corner. The Premiership is arguably the hardest league in the world to play in and the level of competition down here means if you hold your own, it stands you in good stead going into Test rugby.

“When you look at each team’s squad, there are English superstars but there’s a sprinkle of international world-class there as well.”

