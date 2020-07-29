8:48pm, 29 July 2020

Melbourne have one Wallaby in and another out as they prepare for their Super Rugby AU showdown with the Western Force on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval.

Test No.8 Isi Naisarani will play his first match of the domestic competition after recovering from a serious hamstring injury and finally meeting fitness goals set by the Rebels.

But they’ve lost skipper Dane Haylett-Petty to a knee injury for the next five to six weeks, with Reece Hodge taking over at fullback.

Rebels: Reece Hodge (c), Tom Pincus, Andrew Kellaway, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Matt Toomua (c), Ryan Louwrens, Isi Naisarani, Richard Hardwick, Michael Wells, Trevor Hosea, Esei Haangana, Jermaine Ainsley, Jordan Uelese, Cameron Orr. Reserves: Efitusi Ma’afu, Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa’amaluli, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Frank Lomani, Andrew Deegan.

