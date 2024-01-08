Select Edition

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Wallabies shock All Blacks:10 bold predictions for 2024

3

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

4

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

5

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits ProD2 club

Connacht confirm Mack Hansen to miss Six Nations

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

Shocked Saracens teammate breaks silence on Owen Farrell exit bombshell

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 29 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

By Josh Raisey
Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland after his side's defeat in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Fresh from the news that Connacht winger Mack Hansen will miss the Guinness Six Nations with a dislocated shoulder, Leinster have added to Ireland’s injury problems on the wing by confirming Jimmy O’Brien will be out for a “number of months” with a neck injury.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Leinster’s loss to Ulster on New Year’s Day, and the United Rugby Championship leaders today confirmed the severity of the injury ahead of their Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Francais on Saturday.

James Ryan has also been flagged as an injury concern for Andy Farrell, after he was withdrawn before the contest with Ulster. That does not appear to be as serious though, as Leinster have confirmed that he was withdrawn as a precaution, and will be assessed later this week to see if he can play against the Parisian outfit.

With Keith Earl also having retired at the end of the World Cup, three of Ireland’s wingers that went to France in 2023 are now unavailable for the Six Nations.

Farrell is set to name his squad next week for their Six Nations title defence, but he has already been dealt two damaging blows on the wing.

Connacht confirm Mack Hansen to miss Six Nations

Ireland have suffered a major injury blow with wing Mack Hansen being ruled out of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Read Now

