Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

Fresh from the news that Connacht winger Mack Hansen will miss the Guinness Six Nations with a dislocated shoulder, Leinster have added to Ireland’s injury problems on the wing by confirming Jimmy O’Brien will be out for a “number of months” with a neck injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Leinster’s loss to Ulster on New Year’s Day, and the United Rugby Championship leaders today confirmed the severity of the injury ahead of their Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Francais on Saturday.

James Ryan has also been flagged as an injury concern for Andy Farrell, after he was withdrawn before the contest with Ulster. That does not appear to be as serious though, as Leinster have confirmed that he was withdrawn as a precaution, and will be assessed later this week to see if he can play against the Parisian outfit.

Joe Simmonds on potential England selection Joe Simmonds on potential England selection

With Keith Earl also having retired at the end of the World Cup, three of Ireland’s wingers that went to France in 2023 are now unavailable for the Six Nations.

Farrell is set to name his squad next week for their Six Nations title defence, but he has already been dealt two damaging blows on the wing.