Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update
Fresh from the news that Connacht winger Mack Hansen will miss the Guinness Six Nations with a dislocated shoulder, Leinster have added to Ireland’s injury problems on the wing by confirming Jimmy O’Brien will be out for a “number of months” with a neck injury.
The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Leinster’s loss to Ulster on New Year’s Day, and the United Rugby Championship leaders today confirmed the severity of the injury ahead of their Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Francais on Saturday.
James Ryan has also been flagged as an injury concern for Andy Farrell, after he was withdrawn before the contest with Ulster. That does not appear to be as serious though, as Leinster have confirmed that he was withdrawn as a precaution, and will be assessed later this week to see if he can play against the Parisian outfit.
With Keith Earl also having retired at the end of the World Cup, three of Ireland’s wingers that went to France in 2023 are now unavailable for the Six Nations.
Farrell is set to name his squad next week for their Six Nations title defence, but he has already been dealt two damaging blows on the wing.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.Go to comments
‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?Go to comments