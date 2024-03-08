International Women’s Day: Celebrating women working in men’s rugby
In many of the men’s teams competing in the Guinness Six Nations and beyond, women work in important roles which support the performance and running of the team.
On International Women’s Day, we’re shining a light on some of the women working behind the scenes as they share their experiences and offer advice to young women who aspire to work in sport.
The first of two Q&A pieces focuses on three women who work for the Welsh Rugby Union.
Caroline Morgan, P/A to the Men’s National Squad and Management
How long have you been doing your current job? 21 years – I’ve spent half my working life doing this and it’s gone so quickly. I started on October 17, 2002 – I remember it like it was yesterday. I’m lucky I have the support of my family and friends. I couldn’t do this job without them because it does take over your life.
What led you to that career? I’ve always loved rugby. This was always one of my dream jobs. I dreamed of either doing this or working for the Stereophonics but I never thought I’d do either. Being a rugby fan and growing up as a female at a time when there were no women’s rugby players, this role for me is the closest I could ever have got get to being a part of this organisation.
How has your experience of working in a largely male-dominated environment been? I have never thought of it as me being the only woman – I have always been treated with the same respect as everyone else and wouldn’t like to be treated any differently. When I joined I was the only female. Now, it’s very different. It’s been great to see that change.
What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to work in rugby/sport? Follow your dream – believe in yourself.
How do you deal with sometimes being the only woman in the room, what characteristics are key in those situations? Ensuring that the men are comfortable with me being there and treat me no differently.
What is your favourite part of your job? Being part of success.
What would you say is the most rewarding part of your job? Ensuring everything is in order off the field to enable the players to do their job on the field.
What’s your favourite memory so far from the job? Winning the Grand Slams.
What is something that you think people may not know about what your role involves? Some people think that I only work for the head coach when my role is personal assistant to the whole squad of over 50 people.
Chloe Montgomery, Soft Tissue Therapist
How long have you been doing your current job? For the past 10 months.
What led you to that career? My passion for rugby developed at an early age, thanks to my family’s involvement in the sport. During my undergraduate studies, I became fascinated with sports injuries and conducted my dissertation research with Rosslyn Park Rugby Club. This experience motivated me to pursue an MSc in Sports Rehabilitation. I completed my clinical hours with Jersey Reds, and they offered me a position. Since then, I’ve dedicated nearly a decade to working in the rugby industry.
How has your experience of working in a largely male-dominated environment been? Initially, working in a predominantly male environment was intimidating. However, I’ve found that building confidence in my abilities and networking have been crucial. Kindness and professionalism go a long way in establishing relationships and earning respect.
What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to work in rugby/sport? I would advise young women aspiring to work in rugby or sports to focus on networking and kindness. Building professional relationships and connections can open doors to opportunities. Additionally, having confidence in your abilities and maintaining a positive attitude are essential for success in any field.
How do you deal with sometimes being the only woman in the room, what characteristics are key in those situations? Confidence in my abilities is key when being the only woman in the room, but I genuinely think that would be the case in any working environment sometimes even more so in a room filled with strong women. However, it’s also important to maintain a sense of humour and not take everything too seriously. Being able to laugh at oneself and navigate through different situations with grace and professionalism is crucial.
What is your favourite part of your job? Working with a fantastic group of people and celebrating victories, both big and small, with the team. As cliched as it sounds the WRU national team staff are one big family and I have met friends for life in the short period I have been working with them.
What would you say is the most rewarding part of your job? The most rewarding part of my job is witnessing the team’s camaraderie and hard work, especially during challenging moments. Being part of a collective effort and contributing to something special is incredibly fulfilling.
What’s your favourite memory so far from the job? The exhilarating experience of beating Fiji in our World Cup opening game. It was a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work.
What is something that you think people may not know about what your role involves? One aspect of my role that people may not fully understand is the level of dedication and commitment required to support athletes both on and off the field.
It involves more than just treating injuries; it’s about providing emotional support, collaborating with other healthcare professionals, and ensuring the holistic well-being of the athletes. Additionally, the role demands adaptability and strong communication skills to address the dynamic needs of elite-level sport. And most importantly a good sense of humour, something that a couple of the team are still working on….
Verity Williams, Senior Men’s Team Communications Manager
How long have you been doing your current job? Since January 2022
What led you to that career? I completed a postgraduate diploma in public and media relations after my degree. It was a practical course and you did work placements as part of it. One of the placements led to a permanent job with a communications agency in London. I’d always wanted to work in sport and after a few years I saw a job with the RFU which I interviewed for and was offered the role. I love rugby and being Welsh had always wanted to work for Wales so when this job came up I had to go for it.
How has your experience of working in a largely male-dominated environment been? I don’t think of it as being male-dominated so much, we’re all part of the same team and working towards the same goals. The people really do make it a great place to work.
What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to work in rugby/sport? Believe in yourself, get as much experience as possible and if you see an opportunity go for it.
How do you deal with sometimes being the only woman in the room, what characteristics are key in those situations? I think in any professional environment it’s important to work hard, be willing to learn, have confidence in yourself and a positive attitude.
What is your favourite part of your job? The people.
What’s your favourite memory so far from the job? The squad beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time ever in Bloemfontein in July 2022 was special as was Rugby World Cup 2023 – particularly the games against Fiji and Australia.
What is something that you think people may not know about what your role involves? It requires a lot of planning and flexibility to get everything done – press conferences, 121 media interviews, content for our own channels and marketing activity etc – while not impacting on the rugby side of things which is the main purpose. It can feel like herding cats at times but it’s very satisfying when all the activity’s finished.
Comments on RugbyPass
World Cup is over. It also is one tournament that lasts 1 month which gives you a badge for 4 years called world champions. Ireland are one of the best. South Africa are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The only benefits to Ireland this time is their used to going down there with their clubs. However, Ireland needs to bring a few new players down in the summer to play South Africa, and continue growing their relatively new rugby identity at the pinnacle of the game, against the best.11 Go to comments
If Hansen or Erasmus said this I would listen. But coming from somebody like Borthwick, it means nothing. What exactly has Borthwick won? Nothing. His opinion means nothing11 Go to comments
Steve Borthdick needs to worry about his own team and crappy coaching skills before he starts making excuses before games by labeling teams things they aren't. I hope.ireland smash the living day lights out of England and this guy has more pressure heaped on his shoulders. Calling Ireland the best cause they are winning a tournament against extremely weak sides is becoming very old very fast but hey it's great as they will be in for a shock when they hit SA soil.11 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Clear as day they have an identity crises. Borthers is finding the rugby in his DNA isn't going to work at international level with this group of players and he's now trying to implement something that's not natural to him. There is no clear direction. If you're playing for Scotland you know what the coach wants. If you're playing for England there must be so many different things running through your head that it's impossible to play in the moment and that's reflected in the basic errors and general confusion.1 Go to comments
Borthwick & Warburton should focus on their respective sides woes rather than singing Irish praises. SA are the current world champions and the Irish need to beat them in July to lay any claims, that is all there is to it.11 Go to comments
Totally agree with Schalk. If Marcus were playing for Scotland people would rate him so much higher. He has just as much talent as a young Finn Russell, he's just not getting the opportunity which is why he will never reach Finn's level. Russell was always considered a rough diamond just like Marcus, it's only recently he's become a world class international ten. It's taken him a lot of highs and lows to turn that raw potential into consistency but the coaches encourage him to express himself and understand he will make mistakes. Marcus won't ever get that level of support and opportunity so he will never fulfill his potential, which is very sad.4 Go to comments
Are Ireland the real world champions? No, they demonstrably aren’t. The headline is silly and foolish. Are Ireland the best rugby team in the world right now? Possibly, but how to establish that beyond any doubt? It’s basically individual people’s opinions.11 Go to comments
Jorgensen is the most overrated and super-hyped Aussie player in the comp’. The Aussie media are forever looking out for the second coming of Tim Horan/Jason Little. They did it with Petaia, James O’Connor etc… the end result - consistently inconsistent performances by these young wunderkinds at state and international level.1 Go to comments
For a team that still cant pass the QF of a WC, its amazing how fond the Irish seem to be of the ‘being the best” tag. So much more pain waiting for them…11 Go to comments
You are probably not allowed to link to other articles but the best response to this article is from Conor Neville “*Irish rugby thrust into role of pantomime villain*“ on the RTE website. I will link it to every Welsh and Scottish pal I’ve ever known! I’ve never laughed so hard.33 Go to comments
Continuity means playing the same players who failed previously. Clarity in selection of the best players available is better under Bwick than Jones but the clarity of a game plan with the best players is still missing and again we have a captain who is not neccesarily the best player in his position. Be like Gatland and trust younger players.2 Go to comments
“What you saw is a team that is trying to develop, a team that is trying to add layers to their game.” Some indicators (including leaks from English training) suggest training vastly concentrating on the defensive system for the first 3 games. I expect England to have more rounded training more attack/passing time going into the final two fixtures and therefore less handling errors. I expect a big step up from Scotland with England causing problems to Irelands attack. Ireland have no equal in my opinion in preparing for these big games. This will be a different Ireland also in some respects. I expect Ireland to prevail, but with England pushing them hard for most of the game. England-France last game will also be epic.22 Go to comments
It's probably good for a team to have two drastically different 15s that they can pick depending on the opposition, really.2 Go to comments
This kid isn’t anything special. Stop bleating2 Go to comments
Win the toss Ireland, kick high and deep. Make England sweat on the exit. No stupid penalties, Andrew Porter, no easy exits. Don’t let the very good and streetwise England pack turn the breakdowns in dockyard brawls at the outset. How this area is refereed will be crucial. Laxity will not be good for Ireland. I am interested to see Furbank remains at fullback. I had thought Steward might have been brought back for this game. I would see that as a positive on balance for Ireland, kicking high to pressure the England backfield. I am also relieved that Marcus Smith will start on the bench. That may prove to be a mistake by England, but then again, coming on later he may do damage. However he will face a very strong Irish bench…..Kelleher, Conan, Baird and Frawley are formidable men to bring on at the finish. The other four are no slouches either, though I would personally like to see Casey on the bench instead of Murray. I feel Casey has the better, faster pass, and is the rising player, who needs the game time to develop. One thing about that Calcutta Cup game, Nick. I thought the handling errors were stratospheric for this modern era of the game. Scotland especially started very badly. And you do allude to the errors by England in saying “England made too many turnovers which led to Scottish scores directly”. I would have thought a more accurate start by the Scots might have denied England that full ten point jump they got.22 Go to comments
yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina116 Go to comments
We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉11 Go to comments
maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*21 Go to comments