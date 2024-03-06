Four changes for Wales and a positional switch for skipper Jenkins

Warren Gatland has confirmed a Wales team to host France next Sunday in Cardiff that has four changes from the XV beaten by Ireland in Guinness Six Nations round three in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh lost out 7-31 at Aviva Stadium on February 24 and they now go in against the French at Principality Stadium with an entirely changed midfield and two more alterations in their pack.

In the backs, Joe Roberts will win his second Test cap when he pairs up with Owen Watkin. They take over from George North and Nick Tompkins, who started against the Irish and were believed to be fit for selection against the French.

Simon Raiwalui on what his new role with World Rugby entails Former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui chats about his new role as High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager at World Rugby. Simon Raiwalui on what his new role with World Rugby entails Former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui chats about his new role as High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager at World Rugby.

Up front, captain Dafydd Jenkins is named at blindside flanker for the first time and not at second row. This will allow Will Rowlands, a sub in Wales’ two most recent defeats, to make his first start of the 2024 Six Nations alongside Adam Beard in the second row. Alex Mann drops to the bench.

The remaining XV change is at hooker where Ryan Elias is promoted ahead of the benched Elliott Dee. Another alteration to the replacements sees Gareth Davies named as the back-up scrum-half in place of Kieran Hardy.

Wales France All Stats and Data

Gatland said: “There are a few changes to the team this week as there are some players that deserve an opportunity. It will be a tough, physical challenge from France on Sunday particularly up front.

“We know they will start hard and it is about us staying in the fight, having good line speed defensively and keeping our discipline. We are looking for an 80-minute performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to be back at home for our last two matches and looking forward to getting out in front of a passionate Welsh crowd this weekend.”

Wales (vs France, Sunday)

15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby – 3 caps)

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 57 caps)

13. Joe Roberts (Scarlets – 1 cap)

12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 37 caps)

11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 17 caps)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 10 caps)

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 56 caps)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 28 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 41 caps)

3. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 5 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 31 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 54 caps)

6. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps, captain)

7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 16 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 46 caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons – 49 caps)

17. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

18. Dillon Lewis (Harlequins – 55 caps)

19. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 3 caps)

20. Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby – 1 cap)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 75 caps)

22. Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 5 caps)

23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)