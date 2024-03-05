Wales flanker Christ Tshiunza set for return after four months out

Wales flanker Christ Tshiunza has been selected to start for Exeter Chiefs against the Royal Navy on Wednesday after over four months out with a broken foot.

The 10-cap Wales international picked up the injury in October in what was his first game back for Exeter just two weeks after coming off the bench in Wales’ World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina in Marseille.

He suffered a setback in his recovery in January, which led to his exclusion from Warren Gatland’s squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

Tshiunza will feature alongside fellow Wales international Joe Hawkins at Sandy Park in the friendly fixture.

With just two matches remaining for Wales this Six Nations – two home fixtures against France and Italy over the next two weekends – it is unlikely Tshiunza will feature for Wales this Championship. Still, he will nevertheless provide a boost to Rob Baxter at Exeter as they head into the denouement of the season with the Chiefs in the hunt for domestic and European glory.

Exeter will get their Premiership season back underway on March 23 with a visit from Newcastle Falcons, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Tshiunza has been part of a sizeable and influential Welsh injury list this Six Nations, particularly in the back row, with World Cup captain Jac Morgan and veteran Taulupe Faletau also missing.

Exeter Chiefs XV

15 Jed Findlay

14 Paul Brown

13 Joe Hawkins

12 Israel Akinrowo

11 Rhys Williams

10 Iwan Jenkins

9 Will Becconsall

1 Patrick Schickerling

2 Dan Frost

3 Marcus Street

4 Eoin O’Connor

5 Matt Postlethwaite

6 Christ Tshiunza

7 Richard Capstick

8 Hallam Chapman

Replacements

Jack Innard

Iestyn Harris

Billy Keast

Jacob Morris

Keita Ando

Albert Dowse

Tom Dingle

Mawgen Warren

Freddy Rolls

James Howard

Freddie Hirst

Luca Brano