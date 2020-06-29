1:10pm, 29 June 2020

New Dragons signing Nick Tompkins says he spoke to all four Welsh regions before deciding to move to Rodney Parade. Last week Tompkins signed a new long-term contract with reigning Premiership and Champions Cup champions Saracens.

However, Tompkins will first spend a season on loan at Dragons before returning to Saracens, who will play in the Championship next season following their relegation for salary cap breaches.

The highly-rated 25-year-old represents an exciting signing for Dragons, but Tompkins admitted he weighted up all his options before committing to the move.

Tompkins, who has been capped four times by Wales, is expected to be available for Dragons’ Guinness Pro14 fixtures in August, and will train with Dean Ryan’s squad from Wednesday.

“I liked all regions but Dragons to me seemed the up-and-coming, exciting team,” Tompkins told BBC Sport.

“I spoke to the other regions, I spoke to all of them. They all spoke really well about their environment.

“From the Dragons point of view, it was refreshing when I spoke to Dean the way we talked was honest, open and refreshing.

“They just spoke differently and it sounded more like what I’ve been used to than other clubs. That’s really because of Dean and, moving forward, what he’s doing with the team.

“There were three year-long loan deals and it came down to security, what the prospects were and how exciting things could be.

“I came to the decision of the Dragons because of where we can take this group and how they are being coached and led. I’m definitely positive I’ve made a really good choice.”

Tompkins was born in the English town of Sidcup but qualifies to play for Wales through his Welsh grandmother.

He has played 118 times for Saracens since making his debut back in 2012, winning four English Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup titles.

The centre also managed the impressive feat of playing in every single Premiership fixture during the club’s successful title defence in 2018/19, scoring 11 tries along the way.