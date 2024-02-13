In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season

Bath have won the race to land highly rated Newcastle Falcons openside Guy Pepper, who has turned down a lucrative three-year deal to remain in the north-east.

The 20-year-old rejected a new deal that would have made him one of the best-paid youngsters in the Gallagher Premiership to hold talks with several clubs, including Bristol Bears. However, RugbyPass sources say Bath have secured him.

Jackal king Pepper, whose father Martin played for Harlequins and England B, was educated at Barnard Castle School before bursting onto the Premiership scene last season, scoring three tries in seven games.

England coach Steve Borthwick highly rates Harrogate-born Pepper, who was mentored by 2003 World Cup winner Richard Hill and has been tipped to win a full cap sooner rather than later.

“I know they [England] are speaking about him, and he is on their radar – we will find out exactly where in due course.

“He still has a lot to do at the age of 20, but he is in a good place, getting better every week, is extremely physical and is good over the ball,” said former Falcons boss Alex Codling last month.

Pepper, who signed his first contract with the Falcons in May 2021, agreed to join Exeter Chiefs last season but he had a last-minute change of heart and decided to remain with the Falcons for this season.

One of the few bright spots in an otherwise wretched season for Newcastle, who have lost all 12 Premiership games, he has played 15 games in all competitions, scoring one try.

He is set to become the latest big name to depart Kingston Park, with Argentinean winger Mateo Carreras heading across the English Channel to join Top 14 outfit Bayonne when his contract runs out this summer.