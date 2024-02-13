In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season
Bath have won the race to land highly rated Newcastle Falcons openside Guy Pepper, who has turned down a lucrative three-year deal to remain in the north-east.
The 20-year-old rejected a new deal that would have made him one of the best-paid youngsters in the Gallagher Premiership to hold talks with several clubs, including Bristol Bears. However, RugbyPass sources say Bath have secured him.
Jackal king Pepper, whose father Martin played for Harlequins and England B, was educated at Barnard Castle School before bursting onto the Premiership scene last season, scoring three tries in seven games.
England coach Steve Borthwick highly rates Harrogate-born Pepper, who was mentored by 2003 World Cup winner Richard Hill and has been tipped to win a full cap sooner rather than later.
“I know they [England] are speaking about him, and he is on their radar – we will find out exactly where in due course.
“He still has a lot to do at the age of 20, but he is in a good place, getting better every week, is extremely physical and is good over the ball,” said former Falcons boss Alex Codling last month.
Pepper, who signed his first contract with the Falcons in May 2021, agreed to join Exeter Chiefs last season but he had a last-minute change of heart and decided to remain with the Falcons for this season.
One of the few bright spots in an otherwise wretched season for Newcastle, who have lost all 12 Premiership games, he has played 15 games in all competitions, scoring one try.
He is set to become the latest big name to depart Kingston Park, with Argentinean winger Mateo Carreras heading across the English Channel to join Top 14 outfit Bayonne when his contract runs out this summer.
Ireland are going to win the world 🌍 cup 🗑️1 Go to comments
fin . I appreciate not everyone has the same liking of sports people whatever their sport, but I have watched rugby since the 1970,s from Barry John ,to Wilkinson, to the latterday pretenders. At Leicester, Northants, Worcs, Wasps, Harlequins, Stourbridge and Bridgnorth ..Back in the day i had 2 debentures at Twickenham . right on the halfwayline. Far from watching highlights I have been there in the flesh . Can you imagine Fin Russell, Johnny Sexton, or anyone , after 90 odd caps being suggested by ex players they should take more decisive control of the game . This is just pathetic . Just look at the Irish No 10 who has taken over from Sexton . He attacks the line , makes breaks , takes the hit and off loads. Nor does he have 90 odd caps to have learnt to try. This is precisely why England keep failing to do better. Its just not in Ford to attempt such things. You will see a flying England with a change at 10 . At present the back line is hamstrung to the pedestrian tactics and lack of adventure .9 Go to comments
Carlos Deus or Manuel Diana would be good acquisitions for Welsh or any clubs for that matter. Very good tier 2 players capable and affordable for URC level.1 Go to comments
Borthwick needs to pick the best players available this England team is not physical enough need more players running over defences Lawrence and Freeman in centre Roebuck and waboso on wings ,hope we see George Martin and Cunningham south start1 Go to comments
“It is inconsistent, surely, that players are allowed to charge a conversion but not a penalty kick.“ No, it’s not. A penalty is a punishment. A try is a reward. Regarding the start of the kicker’s run-up, apparently the law states that when the kicker starts moving IN ANY DIRECTION to take the kick, the opposition can charge (Fact check me on this). Therefore, if a kicker has the kick lined up and then takes a step backward before moving towards the ball, the charge can start with the step backwards.11 Go to comments
I am English, but I believe Ford was rightly charged down. He had stepped back, then stood for at least 5 seconds before a slight move to his left. Opposition players all watch his kicking routine and technique and know when he is going to actually start his run-up to kick. Ford lost out because he was trying to eke out more seconds off the two-players sin-bins. I like Mark 30 second max time once the tee is on the pitch. Check how quick a conversion is when the try-scoring team needs another score to win.11 Go to comments
Yes, it’s probably the right suggestion to scrap the charge down altogether; it adds nothing to the game. Pity we didn’t hear these voices saying the same thing after the Ramos/Kolbe incident11 Go to comments
I don’t follow your argument here. You think charge downs should be scrapped because….? It makes life easier for the ref? I can’t see any other reasoning in your article. Following to absurdity, why not scrap all the rules. Then we don’t need a ref at all? Or… you know… why not just accept the rules are the rules and play the game. Ford messed up. Kolbe made an incredible impact on the game. It all adds to the drama and the spectacle.11 Go to comments
Firstly Bath would have to be insane to derail the squad building they've been doing and the progress they've been making by selling one of their key attacking players. Secondly OL has played all his best rugby at 13 and it would be a shame if his club career was hindered with the same limited “big fella must be an inside centre” logic that has dogged his test experience so far.2 Go to comments
Great news. Let the artists play total rugby. Not even sure this will increase the number of tries because the players will be more tired and then will make more mistakes. That’s what rugby is about.3 Go to comments
Why do we have so long on the shot clock? Thirty seconds is more than enough. The spectators at Twickenham paid a lot of money to watch 80 minutes of rugby but were presented with long periods of inactivity caused by kickers determined to take every second of the allowed time to take their kicks, minutes of waiting for scrums to form only for them to be reset again and teams taking forever to form the line outs. A possible solution for the conversion fiasco would be that only 30 seconds maximum is allowed from the point when the referee deems that the kick can be taken ( ie the ball is in the right place, the opposition is behind the goal line and the kicking tee is available to the kicker). At that point, the referee calls “time on” , blows the whistle and raises his arm to alert all players that the game has resumed and that the kicker now has 30 seconds to place the ball, and take the kick. After 20 seconds, the referee drops his arm which signals to the opposition that they can now charge the kicker, whether the kicker has started his run up or not. They are not allowed to charge the kick under any circumstances until 20 seconds have elapsed. If the penalty was awarded before 80 mins, but the kicking process is not completed before until after the 80 mins is up, then the game restarts and carries on until the ball next goes dead. The result would be a faster game, kickers forced to have the skill to kick promptly, the opposition given a chance to punish slow kicking and prevent kickers killing exciting games by running down the last two or three minutes, and I think create an exciting spectacle for the crowd11 Go to comments
No amount of platitude nonsense written by the bin juice supremo of rugby hacks can deflect from the fact that Scotland were, once again, cheated out of a victory by at best incompetence, but I fear worse, a non-articulated bias lying with officials who go out of their way to play to the advantage of larger unions. I do truly hope Berry and whoever the indecisive TMO were don’t cop the horrible online abuse we’ve seen reported in the past - But I do think they need a public dressing down by world rugby, or at least Townsend, for their reckless inability to do their job despite having an abundance of technology to do so. Alas, if fans see action being taken, they might want to stay fans of the sport and not becoming online trolls.6 Go to comments
“Ireland play beyond the second receiver (essentially stringing together more than two passes) on 15.2% of their phases. Only England and Italy also reach double figures and nobody tops Ireland’s tally. Yet, they play wider than 10m on just 50.6% of their phases which is fewer than both those teams.” Seems like a very odd choice of stats to pair. 1) Clearly at least 70% of phases that go wider than 10m contain at most one pass, so you wouldn't necessarily assume there to be a significant correlation between the two figures. 2) 10m isn’t very wide. Teams that go wide to wide aren’t those that regularly go 11m, they are those that semi regularly go 30+ metres. (2) can be inferred from (1). When have you ever seen a scrum half fling a long pass to a crash option and thought you were watching a team spread it wide?2 Go to comments
“For balance, we include only games against Argentina, Fiji, and south Africa at the World Cup” Thats not very balanced. Samoa and Japan are much closer to Wales and Italy's level than South Africa is. England are playing just as defensively now as they did at the world cup. I am glad about that, because I want England to win.2 Go to comments
Interesting piece. Didn’t one of the German teams qualify for the Challenge Cup a few years back, but were banned from taking part because their owner also owned one of the Top 14 sides?1 Go to comments
It could also have the knock-on effect of increasing fatigue and opening up more space (similar theory to higher ball-in-play time). Appreciate this may be more of an issue in NH rugby but good to see it being trialled and hopefully will be rolled out if a benefit to the game as whole.3 Go to comments
Louis is very popular at The Stoop, sad to see him go but excited to see him in the Azzurri blue one day!1 Go to comments
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments