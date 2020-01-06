06 January, 2:47pm

Leicester and England front row Ellis Genge spoke to the Rugby Pod over the Christmas period in a brilliantly candid call in.

The 24-year-old Tigers powerhouse spoke openly about his contract negotiations that were ongoing at the time. He has recently signed a new contract that he will keep him at Welford Road for the foreseeable future.

When asked about his decision to remain in Leicester, despite offers to return home to Bristol and outside of the United Kingdom, Genge said: “Leicester is the club for me going forward and I am genuinely over the moon to be re-signing.”

“The only way is up … it will be positive, I wouldn’t have signed if I didn’t believe that.”

In a refreshingly open call with the Rugby Pod, Genge spoke openly about how he refused to let his critics on Twitter get the better of him.

“I’m not going to back away from people that smash the keyboards and start peppering me like…”

The Tigers front row was talking in relation to the criticism that he received in December from a minority of fans that did not find his comments about England front-rower Harry Thacker humourous.

His comments were widely received in the humour they were meant, although the loosehead felt he had to take to Twitter to explain them afterwards, presumably after a minority online didn’t see the funny side of the prop trash talk. Ellis Genge has regularly clashed with critics on Twitter ever since.

Why’s everyone losing their minds over a bit of craic between me and arry, you lot need to relax do you want players to be robots and give you 0 personality. Well done @ExeterChiefs you lot are class safe journey home, thanks to our fans too! Merry Christmas everyone. — Gengey (@EllisGenge) December 21, 2019

Leicester Tigers currently sit at 11th in the Gallagher Premiership table, 18 points ahead of Saracens who sit at the foot of the table after penalty sanctions for financial rule-breaking.

They will face Cardiff Blues at home on the weekend and the midlands outfit will be hoping for a victory to push on from their impressive victory at Bristol Bears.

