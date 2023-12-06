How Springboks’ World Cup success has raised the bar for Blitzboks

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

2

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

3

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

4

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

5

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

More News More News

Latest Feature

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

International News

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

British and Irish Lions statement: 2025 tour starts with Dublin match

English schools emerge as some of the favourites for World School's Festival 2023 with new teams announced

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'

More International More News

Trending Video

Crestfallen New Zealand address loss against the Springboks in Rugby World Cup final

Final press conference with New Zealand's Sam Cane and Ian Foster as they address their loss to South Africa in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 1 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
International

How Springboks’ World Cup success has raised the bar for Blitzboks

By Finn Morton
Players of South Africa lift the trophy after their teams victory during day 2 of HSBC Dubai Sevens at Sevens Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

When Springboks captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in triumph for the second time at as many Rugby World Cups, rugby-mad South Africa rejoiced as one.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a country with a history of division, disruption and discrimination,  the Springboks’ success at rugby’s showpiece event has become a vessel for unity within the Rainbow Nation.

President Nelson Mandela famously presented captain Francois Pienaar with the World Cup trophy at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park in 1995 – it might be the most iconic moment in rugby’s esteemed history.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Springboks fans had to wait a while for another World Cup title, but captain John Smit and the rest of the 2007 champion squad can rightfully take their place among the legends of rugby union.

But there’s something unique about the current crop of world champions. South Africa became the second nation to go back-to-back when captain Kolisi led the Springboks to World Cup glory in October.

Fans fortunate enough to be at Stade de France on that fateful Parisian night witnessed history, but the magnitude of the achievement became apparent when the Springboks returned home.

Thousands mobbed the streets in various cities around the nation as they joined in on the World Cup celebrations along with their rugby heroes. The Springboks are more than just rugby players.

Related

‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

Australia showed plenty of fight and risked landing a knockout blow against a heavyweight contender at the Dubai SVNS.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks’ transformative success has raised the bar for other athletes who aim to represent the nation on the rugby field with honour, pride and humility – and they know it.

After helping the Blitzboks win the Dubai SVNS for the eighth time in 10 tournaments, Sevens great Rosko Specman explained how the Springboks’ success is motivating the team on the new-look SVNS Series.

“It is very special. It’s a great turnaround for the guys because last season we weren’t on par, there were a lot of youngsters and you could see the youngsters have improved,” Rosko told RugbyPass on the field at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium.

“The guys are sticking to the system now and they work for each other, as you saw today, when the guys break the line the guys are chasing. They’re working for one and not as individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something happening now in the team.

“As you saw this year, the Springboks won the World Cup back-to-back and that is the drive that we have now. We also want to be number one in the world again.”

With probably the most supporters out of any team in Dubai behind them, South Africa took the field last weekend with a bit of a point to prove.

The Blitzboks had beaten Ireland in the Cup final a year earlier, and with that comes pressure – but the sense of belief and almost the expectation of success was far more desperate after last season.

South Africa stalled during the rest of the 2022/23 season as they fell to an uncharacteristically poor seventh-placed finish on the circuit. Up until this point, they still haven’t qualified for the Olympics either.

But nothing else mattered to this team last weekend other than the Dubai SVNS. It presented the Blitzboks with an opportunity to redeem themselves on the world stage, and they made the most of it.

“We know if we stick to our structure that we can be there on top of the world because we were there before, it’s just hard to get back there again,” Specman added.

“The results are there but you know what’s the nicest thing? Next week we must start all over again and try to be on top again.

“It’s never an easy task for this team and we try to make sure we fight every day because next week, if we don’t pitch up, we cannot play finals and that’s our home tournament.

“Tonight we will enjoy this time and when we get on the plane we’ll just go back to zero, start all over again, and fight again because now we’re playing in front of our home crowd.

“It’s a lot of pressure and this team can get energy from pressure.”

Following a five-year stint in 15s, Rosko Specman returned to the SVNS Series last weekend in what proved to be a major boost to a talented side with plenty to prove.

Related

Blitzboks and Australia win gold at Dubai SVNS

The Blitzboks and Australia Women have won the Dubai SVNS, kicking off the new HSBC SVNS circuit in style in the Middle East.

Read Now

Specman, 34, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and has also played a Test match for the Springboks. That’s experience that can’t be bought.

The SVNS great seemed to fit back into the Blitzboks’ squad with relative ease during the Dubai SVNS, and Specman will undoubtedly continue to play a big role ahead of the Cape Town leg.

“It’s really great to be back, the guys welcomed me back with open arms,” he said.

“For some of the guys I’m almost 15 years older than them so I think that has also given me the drive to give my everything every day on the training field.

“You don’t have a guarantee in this team and that’s the fighting spirit that I have. While me knees are still strong I will keep going.”

Tickets are on sale now for the next SVNS Series event in Cape Town on December 9-10. Can the Blitzboks go back-to-back in front of their home supporters next weekend?

Recommended

‘The vibe is really cool’ – Abbie Brown on Lightning, GB Sevens, and jumping between the two

INTERVIEW

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase ‘leaning’ towards code switch – report

Ben Gollings under increasing pressure to hold onto head coach role

South Africa men's player ratings | Dubai SVNS

OPINION

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Six Nations debuts for three referees; Davidson to also make history Six Nations debuts for three referees, Davidson to also make history
Search