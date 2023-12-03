Blitzboks and Australia win gold at Dubai SVNS

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

2

Black Ferns Sevens survive thrilling opener

3

How Black Ferns Sevens channel ‘pressure’ to stay ‘hungry’

4

‘The ultimate athlete’: Former sprint champ set to debut at Dubai SVNS

5

The names you need to know: 7 players to watch in women's SVNS 2023/24

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

Sevens News

Aussie Maddison Levi aiming for SVNS greatness after record-breaking season

How Black Ferns Sevens channel ‘pressure’ to stay ‘hungry’ for more SVNS success

‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

Blitzboks debutant Quewin Nortje on the cusp of Dubai SVNS ‘dream’

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Johnnie Beattie discusses what Ronan O'Gara needs to change about his coaching style | Le French Rugby Pod

Johnnie Beattie reflects on Ronan O'Gara's coaching ban and how he needs to change.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 32 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
Sevens

Blitzboks and Australia win gold at Dubai SVNS

By Ian Cameron
Australia and South Africa celebrate winning their Cup finals at the 2023/24 Dubai SVNS. Picture: World Rugby

The Blitzboks and Australia Women have won the Dubai SVNS, kicking off the new HSBC SVNS circuit in style in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s final, South Africa scored twice in quick succession to take an early lead that was never assailed by fellow finalists Argentina. Impi Visser scored first, wriggling over on the three-minute mark before Shilton Van Wyk made it two after cutting through the middle of Argentinian’s defence from close range.

The South Americans fought back bravely with a well-taken try from Matias Osadczuk, which was converted by Santiago Mare, but despite their best efforts, they ran out 12-7 losers.

Video Spacer

Impi Visser reaction after Dubai Day One
Video Spacer
Impi Visser reaction after Dubai Day One

“It is very special. It’s a great turnaround for the guys because last season we weren’t on par, there were a lot of youngsters and you could see the youngsters have improved,” Rosko Specman told RugbyPass.

“The guys are sticking to the system now and they work for each other, as you saw today, when the guys break the line the guys are chasing. They’re working for one and not as individuals.

“It’s something happening now in the team.

“As you saw this year, the Springboks won the World Cup back-to-back and that is the drive that we have now. We also want to be number one in the world again.”

In the women’s final an inform Aussie side proved deserved winners in a closely fought 26-19 victory over the Black Ferns 7s.

ADVERTISEMENT

A try from Bienne Terita, a brace from Teagan Levi and one from the tournament’s leading try-scorer Maddison Levi proved decisive for the girls in green and gold. A hattrick from New Zealand’s Jorja Miller wasn’t enough for the Black Ferns in what was a ferocious competitive final.

“I’m pretty excited especially about getting Player of the Final. I think it shows that hard work really does pay off and not just me but the whole team, we’ve worked really hard this whole preseason,” Teagan Levi told RugbyPass.

“To come out here and get the win is awesome and such a surreal feeling.

“Individually it’s really exciting to see what this year holds for me. I think I’ve worked really hard in preseason but once again I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my coaching staff and the team around me.

“We have some of the best talented athletes in the world in our team and some of the most amazing staff and I think they’ve really put us to the test this preseason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are on sale now for the next SVNS Series event in Cape Town on December 9-10. Can the Blitzboks go back-to-back in front of their home supporters next weekend?

Related

‘Highly likely…’: NZ coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is “highly likely to be unavailable” for the Cape Town SVNS next weekend.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Look at the stats': Wayne Barnes' verdict on whether Richie McCaw was a serial cheat Wayne Barnes' verdict on McCaw
Search