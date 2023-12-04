Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase ‘leaning’ towards code switch – report

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

2

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

3

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

4

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

5

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

More News More News

Latest Feature

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

International News

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

British and Irish Lions statement: 2025 tour starts with Dublin match

English schools emerge as some of the favourites for World School's Festival 2023 with new teams announced

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'

More International More News

Trending Video

Will Rassie Erasmus win a third World Cup? | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

In the last episode of the year, the Aotearoa Rugby Pod lads name world players of the year, NZ players of the year, rising talent, veteran of the year, who to look out for in 2024 and a bold prediction for 2024

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 1 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
International

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase ‘leaning’ towards code switch – report

By Finn Morton
Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia celebrates victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on October 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is on the brink of signing a stunning two-year deal with NRL heavyweights the Sydney Roosters according to a report out of Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby Australia already have their backs up against the ropes following the Wallabies’ disasterclass at this year’s World Cup, but this news comes as another damaging blow before the end of the year.

The Roar’s Christy Doran has revealed that Nawaqanitawase “is leaning towards jumping codes” after meeting with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis last month.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Nawaqanitawase only debuted for the Wallabies during last year’s end-of-season tour, but the 11-Test wing quickly rose to superstar status during an otherwise terrible year for the Wallabies.

The 23-year-old appeared destined to play a starring role in the Wallabies’ quest to overcome the threat of the British and Irish Lions in 2025, but that might go down as a telling ‘what if’ in Australian rugby moving forward.

With Nawaqanitawase set to come off contract with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of 2024, the opportunity to explore other opportunities was always going to be a possibility.

After penning a one-year contract extension earlier this year, the Wallaby told The Sydney Morning Herald that there are “other things out there that might interest me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have liked more,” Nawaqanitawase said. “I’d love to stay here as long as I can.

“With certain circumstances, we had to agree on something. The one-year (contract extension) was the best thing at the time.

“Hopefully (I can) win a Super Rugby title with the Tahs and hopefully win a World Cup.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to stay (in rugby) but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”

The Roar understands that Nawaqanitawase will make a decision “within the next 24 hours” with the Roosters reportedly offering a deal of around $600,000 to switch codes.

Recommended

South Africa men's player ratings | Dubai SVNS

OPINION

Ranking the five best performances from the All Blacks in 2023

OPINION

A rivalry for the ages : why Ireland and South Africa can lead a new world order

FEATURED

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

BREAKING
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!' Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'
Search