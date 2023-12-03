‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

International News

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s SVNS quest in Cape Town

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

Fiji international facing jail after guilty plea in court

More International More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 31 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
International

‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

By Finn Morton
Australia huddle after their defeat during the 2023 Sydney Sevens match between Australia and France at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Australia showed plenty of fight and risked landing a knockout blow against a heavyweight contender at the Dubai SVNS, but South Africa stood tall and held on for a big win in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing to Ireland in their opening match of the new-look SVNS Series, the Aussies were left on the brink of elimination after a 31-14 thumbing by Argentina on Saturday afternoon.

In an interview with RugbyPass, captain Nick Malouf insisted the Aussies weren’t lacking in motivation ahead of a must-win clash with Spain later that evening. One more loss would end their campaign.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

But a convincing win over Espana saw the Aussies qualify as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams in the men’s draw. Waiting for them was reigning Dubai champions South Africa.

The Blitzboks shot out of the blocks with quick tries to Quewin Nortje and Zain Davids, but a yellow card just before the half made things interesting. Aussie Nathan Lawson scored to make it a one-score game about a minute later.

Australia controlled possession for noticeable periods to start the second term, but a brilliant try to Rosko Specman swung the momentum back in South Africa’s favour. The result was never really in doubt from there.

“South Africa is a world-class team,” Australia sevens ace Josh Turner told RugbyPass. “They executed well off our mistakes, they turned the ball over, finished a lot of their tries.

Related

‘I want it really bad’: Aussie Kaitlin Shave hungry for more after SVNS debut

With a gleaming smile on her face, debutant Kaitlin Shave was one of the last players to arrive at Australia’s team huddle on Saturday morning.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were there but couldn’t quite get our performance to the level that we’re at.

“To be fair we scraped through yesterday. We played well in the last game yesterday but we didn’t play well in the first two games.

“In the new sevens circuit, third place goes through if you’re the top of the two pools so we scraped through. We still a fight, it doesn’t really matter what happens on day one but South Africa turned up and they were just a little bit better than us.”

After making their way off the field at The Sevens Stadium and away from the watchful eyes of their supporters, the Aussies made their way down the tunnel to regroup.

Banded together as brothers-in-arms, the Australians continued to process the defeat as coach John Manenti spoke passionately to the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it was clear that the coach was proud of the team’s efforts, this Australian outfit is certainly capable of more – but they’ll have to wait a week to prove that in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Yeah, frustrating but we put the effort in. We train hard, one team is going to win it all this weekend and it’s just not us this weekend,” Turner added.

“(Coach John Manenti) was just saying the effort was there, we just didn’t have the fine detail to finish a few things off.

Related

The names you need to know: 7 players to watch in men’s SVNS 2023/24

Whether you’re new to sevens or a seasoned fan, here are just some names that you need to remember before, during and after SVNS 2023/24.

Read Now

“They turned us over at the ruck because we knew they’re gonna come hard at the ruck and they turned that over into tries.

“It’s really all who turns up in that game and yesterday we didn’t turn up in the first two, we turned up in the last one. We had glimpses, we probably played 10 good minutes out there and South Africa probably played 14 good minutes.

“One team wins the whole thing, everyone’s great, everyone’s good in the competition so you’ve got to turn up to win it.”

Recommended

How Black Ferns Sevens channel ‘pressure’ to stay ‘hungry’ for more SVNS success

INTERVIEW

Watch – Brady Rush the hero as New Zealand sneak by Samoa in Dubai

INTERVIEW

Aussie Maddison Levi aiming for SVNS greatness after record-breaking season

INTERVIEW

‘Got a good chance’: Australia preparing for must-win Dubai SVNS clash

INTERVIEW

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Death threats after World Cup final force referee to stand down from Test rugby Death threats after RWC final force referee to stand down
Search