‘Got a good chance’: Australia preparing for must-win Dubai SVNS clash

40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

International News

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s SVNS quest in Cape Town

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

Fiji international facing jail after guilty plea in court

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 35 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

International

‘Got a good chance’: Australia preparing for must-win Dubai SVNS clash

By Finn Morton
Australia captain Nick Malouf speaks with RugbyPass after the loss to Argentina in Dubai. Picture: Ian Cameron/RugbyPass

For a team that would’ve had genuine ambitions of taking out the Dubai SVNS this weekend, Australia stands on the brink of elimination following two pool stage defeats at The Sevens Stadium.

Halfback Matthew Gonzalez helped Australia take an early lead against Ireland on Saturday, but three unanswered tries saw the men in green run away with a hard-fought 19-12 win.

Australia would’ve been desperate to bounce back, and while they showed plenty of fight and character in their second match, they were comfortably beaten 31-14 by a red-hot Argentina side.

Put your calculators away Australian rugby fans, the equation is quite simple. If the Aussies lose to Spain on Saturday night in Dubai then they’re out of contention for the big prize.

But there is hope. The better third-placed rank sides in pool play can qualify for the quarterfinals – but the Aussies need win to give themselves a chance.

“If we don’t win this we’re playing in the bottom four tomorrow,” captain Nick Malouf told RugbyPass following the loss to Argentina.

“If that’s not motivation enough to come and have a good result then I’m not sure what is.”

It might be the nature of the fast-moving SVNS world but it’s easy to forget that Australia were the kings of the sevens world before New Zealand.

With the likes of Malouf, Maurice Longbottom and Henry Patterson among their ranks, Australia lifted the World Sevens Series trophy for the first time at Twickenham in 2022.

But the Aussies weren’t able to consistently maintain that last season. With coach John Manenti at the helm, they’ve continued to work hard ahead of season 2023/24 – but it hasn’t been clicking quite yet.

“Transferring a lot of what we’ve worked on in training into the game, there’s just a little bit of a disconnect there,” Malouf said.

“We’ve had a really good preseason so preparation is certainly not to fault, it’s just a little bit of execution at the moment.

“For whatever reason it’s not coming together but we’ll rest up now. We’ve got a good chance against a good Spanish side tonight to try and get a win on the board moving into tomorrow.”

Search