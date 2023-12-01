Select Edition

Sevens

Sevens

Ireland Sevens off to a flyer at Dubai SVNS

By Ian Cameron
Ireland’ captain Lucy Mulhall and Eve Higgins celebrate a try against Japan on day one of the Emirates Dubai 7s at the Sevens Stadium on 2 December, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Both Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams are off to a fast start at the HSBC SVNS in Dubai, the first leg of the revamped HSBC SVNS circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland Men registered a 19-12 win over Australia. The Aussie’s Matthew Gonzalez scored first, with Ireland hitting back through Zac Ward, who registered Ireland’s first points of the tournament with a 5-pointer with three minutes on the clock. Ireland would score the next two tries, with Terry Kenedy and Jordan Conroy crossing the whitewash, both converted by Billy Dardis.

Australia struck back through Henry Palmer, but it was too little, too late.

Ireland Women also won their first game of the Dubai SVNS, recording a comfortable 37-7 victory over Japan. Beibhinn Parsons and Eve Higgins both scored two tries a piece, with Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe getting over the line.

Video Spacer

SVNS Next Level Launch
Video Spacer
SVNS Next Level Launch

France Men hammered Great Britain 35-o, while both Fiji’s men and women’s sides recorded wins against the USA and Great Britain respectively.

The Black Fern 7s survived a scare against the Springboks Women’s team, who have just returned to the top tier of Sevens; a late try from Sarah Hirini sealing a 19-14 escape for the reigning world champions.

The All Blacks Sevens also just about avoided a loss, this time again against Canada. A late try from Scott Curry was enough to see out a 26-21 win.

USA Women’s side thrashed Spain 27-0, while France Women also made light work of Canada, dishing out a 29-0 thumping to open their account. They were equally impressive against Spain, dismissing them 28-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina Men beat Spain 26-12, while the Blitz Boks beat Samoa 22-14 in a tight affair.

Canada Women bounced back from their opening loss to France against old foes the USA, recording a 15-10 win with the first-ever extra time Golden Point in pool play history.

