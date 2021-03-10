8:27am, 10 March 2021

Glasgow have become the latest European club to add a former Jaguares player to their roster, signing out-half Domingo Miotti from Western Force for the 2021/22 season. With Adam Hastings leaving for Gloucester, the 24-year-old joins fellow signing Duncan Weir and academy graduate Ross Thompson in becoming options as the Warriors 10.

Miotti, who will link up with his new club subject to visa, will become the eighth Argentinian international to represent Glasgow, following in the footsteps of Francisco Leonelli, Bernardo Stortoni, Jose Piossek, Federico Aramburu, German Araoz, Gabriel Ascarate and current Warrior Enrique Pieretto.

From Tucuman, Miotti made his Super Rugby debut for the Jaguares in 2019, going on to make 16 appearances and score 107 points before switching to the Force for the 2021 Super Rugby AU season. He made his Test debut in the recent 2020 Rugby Championship, coming off the bench in December’s 16-16 draw with Australia.

“I’m very excited to join Glasgow,” said Miotti on the Glasgow Warriors website. “They are a great club and playing in the Guinness PRO14 will be a new experience for me that I’m really looking forward to.

“I’ve watched some of Glasgow’s games and they play a fun attacking style of rugby that I’m excited to be a part of. My focus for this season is to give my all for the Western Force and when the tournament is over, focus on Glasgow Warriors.”

? "Miotti… Oh, that's outstanding!" Ready to see Domingo in a Glasgow shirt, Warrior Nation? ?#WhateverItTakes ???? pic.twitter.com/OhZsHwQxV6 — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) March 10, 2021

Glasgow boss Danny Wilson added: “Domingo is an exciting attacking prospect for us. He is a young Argentinian international with a strong kicking game and good ball-handling skills. He adds further quality to our backline and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun in the summer.”

With the soon-to-depart Adam Hastings suspended following a recent red card away to Leinster, Thomson started last weekend’s win away to Zebre with Ian Keatley providing important back-up from the bench.

