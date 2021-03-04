2:14pm, 04 March 2021

Fit-again Adam Hastings won’t be available to Scotland for their Guinness Six Nations matches against Ireland and Italy after he received a three-game ban for the red card shipped in Glasgow Warriors’ PRO14 defeat at champions Leinster last Sunday.

Hastings was playing his second club match following a 16-week layoff caused by injury when starting for Scotland in their October 31 match away to Wales in the delayed finish to the 2020 Six Nations.

The No10, who will next season join Gloucester, returned fighting fit earlier than expected and initially featured when Glasgow took on Ulster on February 19. He then followed that selection by facing Leinster and it was hoped he might work his way in Gregor Townsend’s plans for the March part of the Six Nations.

That plan has now come unstuck, though, with his red card at the RDS and a PRO14 statement explained: “Adam Hastings of Glasgow Warriors has been banned for a period of three games as a result of his red card in the fixture with Leinster on February 28.

“The player was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy under law 9.11 – players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others. The disciplinary process of the red card offence was presided over by judicial officer Owain Rhys James (WRU), who concluded that an act of foul play had occurred.

“The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a six-week suspension for this offence. The judicial officer determined that there were mitigating factors, including the player’s acceptance of the foul play, immediate and genuine remorse, cooperation with the disciplinary proceedings and clear disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of 50 per cent.

“The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches. Should a game be postponed or cancelled during this window of games, the player and PRO14 are to submit updated fixtures to the judicial officer so the return date can be advised.”

Hastings is free to play from March 21 and the sanction ensures he will be unavailable for three games: This weekend’s Glasgow vs Zebre fixture, the following week’s Glasgow vs Ospreys/Scotland vs Ireland game, and the March 20 Scotland vs Italy encounter. He would then be eligible to play for Glasgow against Dragons on March 21.

