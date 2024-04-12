Hendy starts after match-winning heroics as Saints change 3 for QF

Northampton Saints’ 21-year-old winger George Hendy is set to start in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against the Bulls after his heroics against Munster last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendy scored two tries after coming on from the bench last week, including one epic solo effort, to seal the win for the Gallagher Premiership leaders in the round of 16, and has been promoted to the starting XV by director of rugby Phil Dowson for the clash at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

He will take the No14 shirt from England wing Tommy Freeman, who will shift in-field to outside centre, with Fraser Dingwall moving to inside centre to cover for the unavailable Burger Odendaal.

Will Skelton talks La Rochelle weapons | RPTV Will Skelton talks La Rochelle’s powerful forwards and dangerous backs. Watch the full first episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now. Watch now Will Skelton talks La Rochelle weapons | RPTV Will Skelton talks La Rochelle’s powerful forwards and dangerous backs. Watch the full first episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now. Watch now

The only other change in the backline will see England scrum-half Alex Mitchell start this week with Tom James dropping to the bench.

Dowson has made one change in the pack, with England flanker Lewis Ludlam and No8 Juarno Augustus swapping places.

Northampton Bulls All Stats and Data

Ludlam will join fellow England international George Furbank on the bench, who is in line to make his first appearance since injuring himself in the final match of the Guinness Six Nations against France in March.

This could be Ludlam’s last ever European game for Northampton should they lose, with a move to Toulon agreed for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtney Lawes finds himself in the same position as Ludlam, although their chances of progressing were boosted significantly after the Bulls made 13 changes from the team that beat Lyon 59-19 last week, resting almost all of their frontline players.

Northampton Saints XV

15 James Ramm

14 George Hendy

13 Tommy Freeman

12 Fraser Dingwall

11 Ollie Sleightholme

10 Fin Smith

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Emmanuel Iyogun

2 Curtis Langdon

3 Trevor Davison

4 Alex Moon

5 Alex Coles

6 Courtney Lawes (c)

7 Sam Graham

8 Juarno Augustus

Replacements

16 Sam Matavesi

17 Alex Waller

18 Paul Hill

19 Temo Mayanavanua

20 Angus Scott-Young

21 Lewis Ludlam

22 Tom James

23 George Furbank