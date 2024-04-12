Bulls face wave of criticism after making 13 changes for European QF

Bulls director of rugby Jake White gave plenty of warning that changes were in the offing for their Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints on Saturday, but the team he has named has nevertheless proven to be controversial.

“Disgrace,” “piss take,” “absolutely pathetic,” “embarrassing” and a “mockery of the tournament,” are just some of the descriptions of the team that will run out at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, with 13 changes from the side that bulldozed Lyon last week at Loftus Versfeld.

Lock JF van Heerden and winger Sebastian de Klerk are the only two survivors from the 59-19 win in Pretoria last Saturday, with Springboks stars like Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Elrigh Louw all granted the weekend off.

But with the Bulls fighting on two fronts this season, sitting in third place in the United Rugby Championship, rotation was inevitable. Not only that, but they are in the midst of a wild schedule which saw them face URC leaders Leinster two weeks ago in Dublin, Lyon last week and reigning URC champions Munster next week.

After a hellish week travelling to Northampton after only having the fixture confirmed last Sunday, White has had to concede that this is the game where players are rested.

It may make sense in the context of the season and the Bulls’ pursuit of the URC title, but this is a team-naming that has not gone down well. Then again, plenty are pointing out that this is a squad that should not be written off.

Bulls XV

1 Simphiwe Matanzima

2 Akker van der Merwe

3 Mornay Smith

4 Janko Swanepoel

5 Jacob Frederick Nel Van Heerden

6 Nizaam Carr

7 Celimpilo Gumede

8 Cameron Hanekom

9 Zak Burger

10 Chris William Smith

11 Stravino Jacobs

12 Harold Vorster

13 Henry Immelman

14 Sebastian de Klerk

15 Devon Williams

Substitutes

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels

17 Dylan Smith

18 Francois Klopper

19 Merwe Olivier

20 Reinhardt Ludwig

21 Keagan Johannes

22 Jaco van der Walt

23 Cornal Hendricks