Harry Byrne gets the nod as Leinster face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle
Leinster has confirmed their lineup for the upcoming Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle, with Harry Byrne winning the race for the flyhalf jersey.
The spotlight will very much be on the junior Byrne, who steps into the role, replacing his sidelined brother, Ross Byrne, who won’t feature again this year after suffering a nasty arm injury. Harry earns his maiden start in the Champions Cup after making a notable impact in seven previous appearances off the bench.
With Ireland and Leinster icon Johnny Sexton retired, the three-way tussle for the Leinster 10 spot has become a fascinating sub-plot. Ciaran Frawley – who many favoured to start at standoff this weekend- will have to make do with a spot on the bench as Leinster look to upset Ronan O’Gara La Rochelle on the road. The two sides haven’t met since an explosive encounter on and off the field at the Aviva Stadium last May when La Rochelle once again beat the Irish province to claim the Champions Cup. Several incidents between Sexton and O’Gara and the matchday officials made headlines and led to a match ban for the then-injured Leinster 10.
O’Gara won’t be on the sidelines for this one however, as he will be serving a sideline ban due to his latest histrionics in the Top 14.
Elsewhere, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan will co-captain the squad for the first time in European competition. Additionally, hooker Dan Sheehan is poised to mark his 50th appearance for Leinster. The team’s backbone includes nine players from last season’s Champions Cup Final.
Full-back Hugo Keenan, wings Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien, and centres Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw contribute to the formidable lineup.
LEINSTER:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan CO-CAPTAIN
6. Ryan Baird
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Ben Murphy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Charlie Ngatai
