Harlequins thrashed by seven-try Toulouse in Investec Champions Cup

Harlequins failed in their bid to record successive wins against French opposition as their Investec Champions Cup campaign stalled with a 47-19 mauling by Toulouse.

A scrappy, disjointed match at The Stoop fell short of expectations but the Top 14 champions, led by Antoine Dupont, at least produced moments of genius in their seven tries that included two for centre Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Quins proved willing victims at times, their exploits in toppling Racing 92 31-29 in Paris a week earlier a distant memory as their line was breached time and again through a combination of their own defensive shortcomings and Toulouse’s class.

The match was stopped for 10 minutes to allow second row Dino Lamb to receive medical attention after he had been knocked out by a clash of heads with Pita Ahki and he was eventually carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

His replacement Irne Herbst scored a try in each half, accompanying Andre Esterhuizen’s earlier touch down, but Quins needed to be at their best to topple the five-time European champions and they were several rungs below that level.

Their frustration in a match that lasted over two hours was summed up by the misfiring Marcus Smith and the England playmaker signposted his struggle to come early by kicking dead an early penalty intended for a short-range line-out.

The error count from both sides was already racking up and it was off scraps that Toulouse engineered the opening try, Ahki using his footwork and a dummy to send centre partner Barassi over under the posts.

Harlequins replied when Esterhuizen bulldozed through a non-existent defence but Toulouse’s next attack was razor sharp, presenting Dimitri Delibes with a simple run-in.

Lamb was carried from the pitch on a stretcher following a tackle by Ahki that resulted in a yellow card for the Tonga midfielder.

The sheer volume of mistakes continued to affect both sides and a lapse in the home defence almost invited Delibes for a second try but the wing was then alive to a well-worked chance down the right that was finished by hooker Peato Mauvaka.

Quins’ erratic play took another turn as, having allowed Mauvaka to break through with little resistance, they bulldozed into the 22 with Alex Dombrandt sending Herbst over.

An exchange of tries between Matthis Lebel and Herbst, both scored off line-outs, keep the contest open during the third quarter but in the 51st minute Toulouse slammed the door shut with a sublime score.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn launched the counter attack off Esterhuizen’s kick from just outside the 22 and, once Dupont arrived to inject some magic, the path was clear for an accelerating Barassi to sprint over.

Even with their history of conjuring extraordinary fightbacks it looked bleak for Quins and the out-of-sorts Smith continued to swim against the tide when he was on the receiving end of a borderline tackle by Emmanuel Meafou.

Next over was replacement prop Rodrigue Neti and, seeing Quins had thrown in the towel, Thomas Ramos added a seventh that showcased Toulouse’s brilliance in attack.