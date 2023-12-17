Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Graham Rowntree perplexed by Munster Champions Cup flop

By Ian Cameron
Munster captain Tadhg Beirne speaks to referee Mathieu Raynal during the Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 Round 2 match between Exeter Chiefs and Munster at Sandy Park in Exeter, England. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree expressed his ‘huge’ frustration following his team’s 32-24 defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite leading 24-13 after 65 minutes, Munster could not withstand a strong comeback from Exeter. Henry Slade was pivotal for the Chiefs, contributing 17 points through a try, three conversions, and two penalties, in front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 13,000 at Sandy Park.

Exeter’s victory was marked by tries from Dan Frost, Jack Dunne, Ross Vintcent, and Slade, showcasing their resilience and ability to rally late in the game. This follows their narrow 19-18 win against Toulon last week, also clinched by a last-minute effort from Slade.

Munster’s performance featured tries from Tom Ahern, Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, and Shane Daly, with Jack Crowley adding two conversions.

Rowntree cut an agitated figure at the post-match press conference. Despite securing a bonus point and initially dominating, Rowntree lamented the game’s shift against Munster. He highlighted the third try from Exeter as a turning point, describing it as “crazy” and “against the run of play.”

“I’m hugely frustrated and need to calm down and have another look at some of the crucial incidents.

“We scored some cracking tries to get a bonus point and get on top of them but the game got away from us and it shows that the game is never over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The third try from the bouncing ball was just crazy and was against the run of play.

“As far as this competition is concerned, we’ll see how the cards develop as we still have Toulon away and (Northampton) Saints at home, but we are the world specialists in making life difficult for ourselves.”

additional reporting PA

Leinster table €500k for Springbok second row RG Snyman

Leinster have tabled a whopping €500,000 a season for the services of Springboks second row RG Snyman, who is expected to sign for the Irish province.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT
