7:28am, 03 October 2020

Club captain Chris Robshaw will play his 300th and final game for the Harlequins as Paul Gustard names the side to travel to Leicester Tigers this Sunday – K.O 15:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Just the second player to earn 300 appearances for the club, behind only Harlequins fullback Mike Brown (334 appearances), Robshaw will captain Harlequins for the 142nd time, a record for the Club, at Welford Road this weekend, and remains the only player to have won the Premiership Player of the Year award twice.

Among ten changes to the team that ran out against Wasps on Monday, loosehead prop Jordan Els earns his first start for the club having made his debut from the bench against Wasps, with centre Joe Marchant shifting to the wing as Scottish international James Lang takes up the thirteen jersey alongside Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield.

The Offload: Coming Soon

Danny Care and Brett Herron form a changed halfback partnership, with last weekend’s halfbacks Scott Steele and Marcus Smith side-lined through injury.

Amongst the replacements, academy product Louis Lynagh will look to make his Gallagher Premiership debut from the 23 jersey. Also representing the Harlequins Academy, George Head starts at hooker following injury to Wales international Scott Baldwin, with another Academy front row in Jack Musk added to the match day squad in the 16 jersey.

Harlequins Head of Rugby Paul Gustard said: “We are looking forward to the final game of the season as we look to finish in sixth position with a positive performance and a result for a club legend in Robbo; who makes his final and 300th appearance for Harlequins.

“He has been one of the standout players in the league for over a decade and is universally respected and loved by his peers and opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are few players that have made the impact Chris has over the years, and I am delighted to read, hear and see the regard he is held in. He is more than deserving of all the praise and accolades he receives.

“It is a shame that, with our considerable injury list, with 19 senior players currently unavailable, those who have played so much with Robbo are unable to take the field with him once more. But, I know the squad are determined to play well for him.

“While Robbo leaves the team as a player, he will never leave us as a person and will forever have a home at Harlequins. He epitomises everything that is good about our sport and we wish only good things for him and Camilla on their next adventure.

“Thank you, Robbo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins Starting XV:

1. Jordan Els (1)

2. George Head (1)

3. Simon Kerrod (27)

4. Dino Lamb (33)

5. Glen Young (19)

6. Chris Robshaw (299) – Harlequins Captain

7. Will Evans (20)

8. Alex Dombrandt (51)

9. Danny Care (282)

10. Brett Herron (14)

11. Nathan Earle (29)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (5)

13. James Lang (67)

14. Joe Marchant (92)

15. Aaron Morris (52)

Replacements:

16. Jack Musk (11)

17. Marc Thomas (5)

18. Wilco Louw (3)

19. Tevita Cavubati (20)

20. Tom Lawday (17)

21. Martin Landajo (20)

22. Ben Tapuai (29)

23. Louis Lynagh (1)

Unavailable for selection:

Tyrone Green, Elia Elia

Unavailable due to injury:

Stephan Lewies, Craig Trenier, Joe Marler, Joe Gray, Michele Campagnaro, Cadan Murley, Paul Lasike, Matt Symons, Will Collier, Santiago Garcia Botta, Mike Brown, Chris Ashton, Scott Steele, Luke Northmore, Marcus Smith, James Chisholm, Scott Baldwin