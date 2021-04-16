5:25am, 16 April 2021

Jake White’s transformation of the Bulls has involved yet another big-name signing, this time the 13-cap Springboks utility back Johan Goosen who in recent years has been at French side Montpellier.

Last capped in November 2016, the 28-year-old became a controversial figure in the Top 14 when he announced his retirement as a player while at Racing 92 only to wind up at Montpellier not long after via a short stint back home at the Cheetahs.

A statement on Friday from the Bulls read: “The Blue Bulls Company is delighted to confirm our worst kept secret yet, the signing of Springbok utility back Johan Goosen. The 28-year-old fly-half, who can hold his own at centre and full-back, is a product of Grey College in Bloemfontein.

“It was in the City of Roses where he began his professional career, representing the Free State Cheetahs, the Cheetahs and the Emerging Cheetahs. Goosen is a talented attacking fly-half with a powerful boot and natural instinct with these attributes earning him call0-ups to the Junior Springboks (2011), the Springbok XV (2014) and the Springboks shortly thereafter.

“Goosen has sharpened his trade in France over the last several seasons, turning out for Racing Metro and Montpellier before being lured back to South Africa. He will link up with the Bulls on July 1.”

A delighted White said: “We are definitely excited for Johan’s eminent arrival in Pretoria and look forward to his contribution. He has consistently performed at the highest level since his early days and his experience will bode well for our younger backs while providing us with attacking opportunities when he takes the field.”

Goosen added: “I’m excited to be returning to my homeland and representing the Bulls who are rising in strength day by day. Rugby in Pretoria has an exciting future and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

