Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

United Rugby Championship News

'Ultimate speed bump': The John Cooney reaction to TV pundit praise

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

Stormers and Bulls make midseason player swap

Eben Etzebeth returns for the Sharks following illness

World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights

Westlake Boys vs St Michaels World Schools Festival 2023 Final Highlights

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 29 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Gloucester sign Wales star Tomas Williams - report

By Ian Cameron
Wales's Tomos Williams in action during the Rugby International match between Wales and Barbarians at Principality Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The BBC are reporting that Welsh scrum-half Tomos Williams has signed a deal to join Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester from Cardiff.

The 29-year-old – who has 53 caps for Wales – will remain eligible for national selection despite the switch.

Williams is set to depart for Kingsholm ahead of the 2024-25 season. The move comes amidst financial strains in Welsh rugby, with Cardiff and other Welsh regions facing major budget cuts.

A two-time Six Nations champion, Williams has been a vital part of Wales’ recent successes. His departure is a significant loss for Cardiff, where he has been a homegrown hero since his debut in 2013, scoring 25 tries in 137 appearances.

Head coach Matt Sherratt praised Williams – a standout player for Cardiff this season and one of the most devastating attacking scrum-halves in Europe – as one of the most talented players he’s worked with.

Welsh club rugby is in the middle of something of a financial overhaul. Budgets are set to shrink to £4.5m for the 2024-25 season. This reduction from the previous £7m and £5.2m in successive seasons is prompting player movements.

The 5’11, 84kg nine follows the trend of Welsh players moving abroad, with teammates like Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe moving to Japan and Welsh legend Dan Biggar having left Northampton for Toulon.

Williams will compete alongside the likes of Italy’s Stephen Varney and Caolan Englefield, while fellow halfback Micky Young’s contract concludes in June.

Prop Rhys Carre is also heading out the door at Cardiff, with a return to English champions Saracens on the cards. The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season in London having joined from Cardiff, but went back to the Welsh capital the following season after Saracens’ relegation.

Despite playing some part in Wales 2023 Six Nations campaign, the loosehead was released early from Warren Gatland’s World Cup training camp due to concerns around his fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT
