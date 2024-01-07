Gloucester sign Wales star Tomas Williams - report

The BBC are reporting that Welsh scrum-half Tomos Williams has signed a deal to join Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester from Cardiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old – who has 53 caps for Wales – will remain eligible for national selection despite the switch.

Williams is set to depart for Kingsholm ahead of the 2024-25 season. The move comes amidst financial strains in Welsh rugby, with Cardiff and other Welsh regions facing major budget cuts.

Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025 Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025

A two-time Six Nations champion, Williams has been a vital part of Wales’ recent successes. His departure is a significant loss for Cardiff, where he has been a homegrown hero since his debut in 2013, scoring 25 tries in 137 appearances.

Head coach Matt Sherratt praised Williams – a standout player for Cardiff this season and one of the most devastating attacking scrum-halves in Europe – as one of the most talented players he’s worked with.

Welsh club rugby is in the middle of something of a financial overhaul. Budgets are set to shrink to £4.5m for the 2024-25 season. This reduction from the previous £7m and £5.2m in successive seasons is prompting player movements.

The 5’11, 84kg nine follows the trend of Welsh players moving abroad, with teammates like Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe moving to Japan and Welsh legend Dan Biggar having left Northampton for Toulon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams will compete alongside the likes of Italy’s Stephen Varney and Caolan Englefield, while fellow halfback Micky Young’s contract concludes in June.

Prop Rhys Carre is also heading out the door at Cardiff, with a return to English champions Saracens on the cards. The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season in London having joined from Cardiff, but went back to the Welsh capital the following season after Saracens’ relegation.

Despite playing some part in Wales 2023 Six Nations campaign, the loosehead was released early from Warren Gatland’s World Cup training camp due to concerns around his fitness.