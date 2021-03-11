10:56am, 11 March 2021

Glasgow Warriors have been hit with a double injury blow after back-row pair Chris Fusaro and Gregor Brown were both ruled out for the rest of the season.

Former Scotland flanker Fusaro has undergone surgery on a knee injury while Brown has also been told his campaign is over after sustaining a knee injury against Zebre last weekend.

Warriors boss Danny Wilson still has Fiji star Leone Nakarawa and Scotland cap Rob Harley, who will form the back row along with skipper Ryan Wilson as they welcome Ospreys to Scotstoun on Friday night.

Wilson said: “Last weekend we created a lot in attack and looked dangerous throughout the game – we will need more of the same this weekend against Ospreys.

“We have lost a few boys to injury and international duty, however lots of boys have put their hand up for selection in training this week and have named a strong side.”

Aki Seiuli returns to the matchday 23 to start at loose-head prop, joining Grant Stewart and Enrique Pieretto in an otherwise unchanged front row.

Nakarawa partners James Scott in the engine room, while Sean Kennedy is promoted from the bench to make his first start since December’s meeting with the Dragons, partnering fly-half Ross Thompson in the half-backs.

Robbie Fergusson and Nick Grigg form the midfield, while Lee Jones starts on the wing in place of the injured Cole Forbes, with Rufus McLean and Ollie Smith retaining their places in the back-three once more.

Wilson added: “Nick [Grigg] has earned his start after his performance off the bench last weekend and we’re looking for him to bring that same energy and enthusiasm on Friday night.

“Ospreys’ also have players away on international duty. They’ve had a good season and they are the team for us to chase.”

