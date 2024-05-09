Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 dates announced

Premiership Rugby have announced when the next Gallagher Premiership season will begin, with the competition getting underway on the weekend of September 20.

The league will run for nine months, with the final being played at Twickenham on Saturday June 14 2025.

The final will take place just one week before the British & Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin.

The full fixture list for next season will be announced on Tuesday July 23.

With just two rounds remaining of this season, just four points are separating second-place Saracens from sixth-place Sale Sharks, with the two sides scheduled to play each other in the final game of the regular season at the StoneX Stadium.

At the same time, Harlequins, currently in fifth place, will host fourth-place Bristol Bears at the Stoop while third-place Bath host league leaders Northampton Saints at the Rec, meaning the make-up of the top four could look very different in two weeks.