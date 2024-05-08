Harlequins stave off Top 14 interest by agreeing new Danny Care deal
Harlequins have announced that Danny Care has signed a new one-year deal with the club, as reported by RugbyPass.
The new deal will take the 37-year-old into his 19th season at the Stoop, where he will add to the 374 appearances he has already made for the club.
The scrum-half had been linked with a potential move to the Top 14, with Bayonne and Perpignan lining him up.
Quins will benefit from Care’s services all of next season after he announced his international retirement at the conclusion of this year’s Guinness Six Nations following his 101st and final appearance against France.
Despite his age, Care is an ever-present member of the Harlequins squad, starting in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final loss to Toulouse on Sunday.
With Harlequins sitting in fifth place in the Gallagher Premiership, level on points with fourth-place Bristol Bears with two rounds remaining, Care will be integral to the team’s push to make the play-offs this season, where he will hope to earn a third Premiership title.
“I’m excited to extend my contract with Quins for my 19th season at the club,” Care said after the deal was announced.
“This is my home, I love everything about it, the rugby we play, our amazing fans, and the memories we have made together.
“It was an easy decision to sign the contract, we have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and we’re building something very special.
“We have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to pull on the quarters for another season and run out in front of a packed Stoop.”
Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard added: “Danny has been an incredible servant to our club and a true Harlequin, leading from the front with his exceptional professionalism, hard work, and determination to succeed.
“We love having Danny in our squad, he’s a great character and his infectious energy, alongside his experience, means he’s a hugely popular and important member of our Quins DNA.”
