Former England international Freddie Burns has shed light on a unique way in Japan for settling drawn matches – the rival captains pick an envelope to determine the winner of the match, a system he wonders could be used in the Gallagher Premiership to decide who gets the points for cancelled games in England. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Burns left Bath when the 2019/20 season ground to a sudden halt last March and the out-half has since linked up with Japanese club Shuttles.    

He has now shared with his followers on Twitter the conclusion of a recent university match which had ended 19-19, whereupon the captains of each side picked an envelope, with one revealing the winner. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Goodbye 2020!

Extra-time is not common in knockout rugby, but it has certainly been seen a number of times before, most recently in determining the winner of the Autumn Nations Cup final featuring England versus France at Twickenham. 

A penalty shootout has even been seen in the Heineken Cup, Leicester qualifying for the  2009 European final at the expense of Cardiff following a drawn semi-final at the Millennium Stadium where extra-time couldn’t separate the sides. 

But this use of an envelope in Japan was an unfamiliar way to determine winners for most rugby viewers. However, in a climate where there are almost as many games cancelled as there are played, this could be the beginning of a trend. It would at least provide some action to determine a result rather than what is currently happening in the Premiership and in Europe where committees are meeting to determine the outcomes of cancelled games.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Burns tweeted: “Thoughts on this kind of thing coming into Premiership rugby when a game can’t be played due to Covid? After a 19-19 draw in the Uni knock out stage, instead of extra time the captains pick an envelope to decide to winner. #onlyinJapan”

Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now