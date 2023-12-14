‘Had a Japan deal’: Former All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck opens up on rugby exit

Before signing a deal to return to the NRL with the Warriors, former All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was close to making the move to Japan in a bid to “explore the world” in rugby union.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who is the only man to win the NRL’s esteemed Dally M medal with the Warriors in 2018, will go down in history as one of New Zealand’s greatest in the 13-player game.

But after failing to reach the heights expected of him in rugby union, the former Warriors captain returned to the club ahead of an NRL premiership tilt in 2024.

The Warriors are coming off a simply incredible season this year, and the acquisition of Tuivasa-Sheck is set to bolster their title hopes going into the new campaign – but things could’ve been very different.

Speaking with reporters in Auckland for the first time since making the move back to the NRL, Tuivasa-Sheck revealed that he almost penned a two-year deal in Japan.

“I thought I was going to go on to rugby and then I had a Japan deal lined up,” Tuivasa-Sheck told reporters on Thursday.

“I was going to go, take my family, explore the world, see what happens and go from there.

“But when I went through the process, I called Jazz (Tevaga) and Tohu (Harris), who I was close with and said let’s go out for a coffee.

“I said, ‘Tell me one thing, do I just go to Japan and see what happens or do I come back?’



“They looked at each other and said there’s something here (at the Warriors).

“That got me excited, so then I had another catchup with Webby (coach Andrew Webster) and made the decision to come back.

“I’m just excited now because they’re excited. They feel something here and hopefully for the next few years something happens.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier this year that Tuivasa-Sheck had been leaning towards a move to Japan Rugby League One, but that coffee clearly changed everything.

After it was revealed that Tuivasa-Sheck was returning to the Warriors, the All Black opened up on how “family” played a defining role in his decision to stay in Auckland.

“We were pretty fortunate that we had interest off-shore but the first thing we decided is that we want to be at home,” Tuivasa-Sheck said earlier this year.

“We love it here in Auckland and we love New Zealand. I want my kids to run around with their cousins and grow up in this lifestyle.

“That was the first choice and I’m glad that I’m staying home and that my future is secured here in New Zealand.

“It’s massive with family.

“As I’ve grown up… I’ve played to make my parents proud. Now that I’m a parent myself… I play to make my kids proud. I play to feed my kids, and that’s what I do now.

“Securing a long-term deal back home is really important to me and I’m really blessed that I can do that.”