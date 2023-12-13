Argentina continue to prove that rapid SVNS rise isn’t ‘a coincidence’

Argentina have shown the rugby world that their rapid rise to the top of the men’s HSBC SVNS standings is not “a coincidence” after taking out cup final glory in Cape Town last weekend.

With an opportunity to redeem themselves in the Western Cape after losing the Dubai SVNS final a week before, the Los Pumas Sevens took full advantage in front of a vocal South African crowd.

Dominant wins over Spain and France saw the Argentines book their spot in the knockout rounds, but a tough 19-12 defeat to traditional sevens powerhouse Fiji saw them finish second in Pool B.

But champions aren’t crowned at the end of pool play. Argentina took their game to an all-new level on Sunday with a 33-nil blitz of Canada and a win over giant slayers Ireland.

Argentina saved their best for last, though, as they handed Australia a disastrous 45-12 loss under the stars in one of the most one-sided cup finals in recent memory.

“It’s really good. As I told you after the semi-finals, we are trying to demonstrate that last season and Dubai wasn’t a coincidence,” Marcos Moneta told reporters.

“Playing another final again has been great and now to win it is better so we’re really happy for the team and also for Santiago Mare, he’s a new guy that joined… never won a gold medal on the circuit.”

Led by last season’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Marcos Moneta, Argentina have shot out to a headline-grabbing eight-point lead on the overall series standings.

Moneta, who is currently the equal-top try scorer in the men’s series, was named in the Dubai Dream Team and was among the standouts once again during the triumphant campaign in Cape Town.



But what makes this Los Pumas Sevens side so special and successful is that it’s not about just one player. Matias Osadczuk and German Schulz made last weekend’s Dream Team, and others were surely in the mix.

After taking out a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, and ending a 14-year World Series cup final drought shortly after, Moneta and others have shone in the coveted Argentina jersey.

“Me and the team are extremely grateful for the people that support us,” Moneta added while still dripping after jumping in the pool at the Cape Town Stadium.

“The players that didn’t have the chance to play here and stayed in Buenos Aires, our friends… all the people that support us, we are extremely grateful for them.

“It’s tough to travel because we are in the other part of the world. To come here we have to go to Dubai (9 hours) and then we have to go to Argentina.

“But when things like this happen it’s incredible.”