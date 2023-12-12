'Clean slate': Wallaby Fraser McReight vows to use ‘tough’ World Cup for good

Fraser McReight is adamant he’s the kind of person who will use the Wallabies’ World Cup disappointment to flourish, not flounder.

The Queensland No.7 won his spot ahead of former captain Michael Hooper, who was controversially left out of the squad by since-departed coach Eddie Jones.

McReight started in three of the four games, coming off the bench once the damage was done in a dreadful 40-6 loss to Wales that all but confirmed Australia’s first pool-stage Cup exit.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a quick holiday, but he was back at the Reds’ new Ballymore base four weeks ahead of schedule.

“The World Cup’s behind us now, with Eddie and all that chat – I wish him the best, but for us it’s done,” he said on Wednesday.

“It’s a clean slate … (it’s) refreshing to come back to the Reds after there was this big hype to a point.”

Happy with his own form in France, McReight is confident the World Cup experience will benefit his game.

“It depends on the player you ask and what their mindset is and how they’re built,” he said.

“I know what they’ve done to me and I’m super eager to get back on the park and rip in with the Reds.

“It was a tough campaign, definitely, but a good stage to grow and learn.

“You only know once you get put out there how it’ll go, and personally I was happy.”

New coach Les Kiss and a new major sponsor – global insurance broker BMS Group – have ensured there are green shoots at Ballymore, despite the doom and gloom associated with the code in Australia.

Former Reds and Wallabies captain Stephen Moore is BMS Group’s Queensland director.

The deal is a shot in the arm for Queensland Rugby Union’s desire to remain commercially autonomous from the governing body.

Kiss lauded the partnership and facility at the famous rugby venue, but said there was another common element that would lead to success at both the Reds and the Wallabies.

“First thing you need is good people, strong governance and alignment in the right areas, servicing what the players and coaches need at every level of the game,” he said.

Kiss was a Queensland rugby league representative before embarking on a long rugby coaching career overseas, including at Ulster and as an assistant with Ireland and South Africa.

“If you talk to people in the Irish system, the success they’ve had is from good people working together and getting a program that’s people-centric,” he said.

“It can’t be about power and control, it should be about getting the right things in place.

“Get the common ground, work through the differences and do things that matter and get the results we need.”