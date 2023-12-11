South African schools show their class yet again in World Schools Festival

The quarter finals of the World School’s Festival in Thailand served some incredible drama for rugby fans today. Schools from South Africa shocked many with a perfect set of results in the main competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening round of the cup saw some enticing encounters with the top teams from around the world clashing to see who can call themselves the best school’s side in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

The opening game saw Eton College, currently ranked 6th in England by NextGenXV take on the formidable Dr E.G.Jansen from South Africa. From the onset, it was clear the South Africans had come to play, with early quickfire tries showing the strength and power of this side.

Despite some dogged defence from the Eton side, it was not enough to stop the Boksburg-based school from winning and putting a marker as one of the favourites to win this tournament.

Westlake Boys’ vs Hartpury College was undoubtedly the game of the day, with the latter initially opening up a decent lead against the school from Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just 5 minutes to go in the game, Westlake trailed by 12 points. However, the New Zealand side showed their class with a blockbuster finish to score a last minute try and level the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

As Westlake scored the first try in the game they went through to the semi finals of the Cup.

St Michael’s proved their pedigree as the top rugby side in Ireland with their comfortable victory over Rugby Travel Academy (South Africa). Dylan McNeice scored an impressive try in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael’s will be now hoping to make the finals of the tournament on Sunday.

The final game of the day for the Cup tournament saw Oakdale from South Africa stun Cardiff and Vale from Wales in an epic encounter. The Welshmen put in a brave performance after they went down a man early on in the contest.

Oakdale set out their stall early on in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

Going into the tournament, many rugby fans on social media didn’t give the South African sides much of a chance in the competition. This result shows their intention to prove those doubters wrong.

In 2022, Grey College went into the festival as favourites but lost to Hamilton Boys’ in the final.

Oakdale will be hoping to go one better and win the whole thing this season.

In the Girl’s Rugby 7’s the sides from Hartpury dominated with their Acorns and Oaks side putting in dominant performances.

Daisy Aspinall proved the hype around her with an incredible solo performance in both the matches she played in.