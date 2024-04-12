'For the Red Roses it brings that feeling of excitement and pressure - can we silence the crowd'
Women’s sport really is on the rise. The Scots have announced their first sell-out at the Hive for our game on Saturday. I’m excited to be surrounded by over 7000 Scottish people singing with passion and cheering on their home side. For the Red Roses it brings that feeling of excitement and pressure – can we silence the crowd…
We’re into game three of the tournament, so training weeks are pretty similar now. The schedule starts to feel a little mundane so as a treat, our team manager got us access to Pennyhill Park Spa where we spent the day in the thermal pools, saunas and ice rooms.
Doing something different in camp makes you feel a bit more human again. After a couple of hours in the spa I spent an hour in the changing rooms in my robe blowdrying and straightening my hair because I could!
On Thursday we made our way up to Edinburgh. This time two years ago we travelled up to Edinburgh on a bus. It’s fair to say I definitely preferred the hour plane journey to the eight we spent on a bus that year.
The Scotland fixture in 2022 was where I received my second cap, 3 years after my first. In that time I contracted meningitis which left me hospitalised for 10 days in September 2019, and then shattered my ankle in January 2020 where I was rehabbing for a year during Covid.
To be able to go back there this weekend feels really special. I am now a contracted Red Rose, a World Cup runner-up and an inaugural WXV winner.
Scotland are a high-energy squad who like to keep the ball alive. In previous encounters, Scotland have been the team who have the highest ball in play periods, so for us, we have worked hard on how we are going to counteract that.
Not only have we been training to meet those demands, but we have also tactically looked at ways we can stop them from finding their flow. A key threat for us to nullify is Helen Nelson at 10. If we can do this, hopefully, it disrupts the rest of their passages of play.
This week, Rugby World Cup posted an announcement stating there were ‘500 days until the World Cup’. It felt a bit surreal as it only feels like yesterday we were in New Zealand at the 2022 World Cup. As I’ve spoken about before, I think women’s rugby is in a really good place to hit that peak in 2025.
Organisations are starting to see the benefits of supporting women’s sport, sports fans are starting to see it as a high-quality, fun product and the talent on the pitch is only ever-growing! Between now and then we still have a WXV tour and another Six Nations, so there is plenty of time to lure in more fans from across the world.
But I think the announcement of our two warm-up games is hugely beneficial from a marketing perspective to see where the game is at. It has been shared that we will be hosting the Black Ferns and France prior to WXV. England vs New Zealand is seen as one of the biggest games in the women’s game, so to be able to host that at the home of English Rugby will be a spectacle in itself.
As with France, you never really know what you’re going to get. When they’re on it, they’re on it, but when they’re slightly off it can go really wrong for them. They have been rebuilding since the World Cup and I’m excited to see what they have to offer when we play them in a few weeks and then again on home soil later in the year.
On a different note, RugbyPass TV is now streaming Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road worldwide. This is a must-watch for any female athlete who has ever questioned becoming a mother because of their sport.
Abbie takes you on her journey from pre-birth to getting back on the pitch and some of the tough decisions she has to make on the way. It was eye-opening and has definitely created a more open conversation on motherhood in sport. You can watch it now for free on RugbyPass TV here.
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments