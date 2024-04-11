Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road available on RugbyPass TV

From Friday 12th April, Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road will be available for free on RugbyPass TV worldwide.

The groundbreaking documentary follows England and Bristol Bears lock Abbie Ward in her journey through pregnancy, motherhood, and returning to play after the birth of her daughter Hallie.

Ward played in her first match 17 weeks after giving birth when Bristol Bears hosted Sale Sharks in the opening round of the Premiership Women’s Rugby season in November 2023.

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV on Friday 12 April.

Before the match, she was able to walk onto the pitch at Ashton Gate with baby Hallie, and went on to score a try in Bristol’s 48-5 win.

Abbie’s husband Dave is the head coach of Bristol Bears Women, and features in the documentary with the unique perspective of husband, father, and coach. He said during the documentary: “For Hallie to grow up in an environment where women are doing amazing things in sport, it’s great.”

Abbie is the first player to benefit from the new RFU maternity policy which was introduced in 2023 and includes 26 weeks of fully paid leave.

She is by no means the first woman in rugby to become a mother, but the policy has allowed her to have a baby with the intention of returning to international rugby, and the support in place to do so.

In the documentary, Bristol Bears teammate Simi Pam said: “I don’t think there’s been many women’s rugby players who have had children with the intention of coming back to perform at international level… Abbie is one of the pioneers.”

Ward made her England debut in 2015 against Wales and has won 63 caps for her country since, including two Rugby World Cups and multiple Six Nations. Following her return to play, she secured a place in the Red Roses squad for the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

She said: “What’s most important to me is that my story can serve as an example for sportswomen in the future. I hope I can be a test case to show what’s possible for female athletes when they have great support around them during and after pregnancy.

“The world of women’s sport is changing rapidly, and enabling professional athletes to keep competing as mothers is another important milestone.”

Sue Anstiss MBE, who directed the documentary, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re now seeing elite female athletes combining their sporting careers with motherhood – especially in sports like tennis, athletics and cycling. But it’s rarer to see this for sportswomen competing in team sports. The demanding nature of rugby, with its physical contact and impact, makes it all the more remarkable that Abbie would try to return to the sport professionally, so soon after she’d had her baby.

“I believe this film will transcend the world of sport, resonating with audiences everywhere, especially with women who face the societal challenge of balancing careers with motherhood.”

Ward is named to start in the second row for England’s third-round Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland this weekend, kicking off on Saturday 13th April at 14:15 BST.