Farah Palmer Cup 2023 Wrap Up | Highlights

The Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) 2023 concluded in dramatic fashion with the away teams winning both finals. In the Premiership, Auckland upset Canterbury, boasting the Black Ferns World Cup-winning front row, to capture national spoils for the first time since 2015. In the Championship, Northland, who assembled from far and wide just to compete, inflicted defeat for the first time upon Manawatu.

In postcard conditions for the Premiership Final at Rugby Park in Christchurch, a storm called Auckland upset the apple cart to win the Premiership for the first time since 2015 with a thrilling 39-27 victory over Canterbury.

When Canterbury and Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby rumbled over from a lineout drive in the 61st minute, it appeared the hosts would commence a trademark surge. Rosie Kelly’s conversion kissed the posts, and the scores were tied 27-27.

Instead, it was Auckland who refused to yield, sticking to the ambitious and expansive approach that brought them so much earlier reward.

In the 67th minute, Black Ferns centre Sylvia Brunt punched through the Canterbury defense and released winger Angelica Vahai. The 17-year-old streaked 40m down a stunned grandstand sideline. She could have finished herself, instead, she nonchalantly offloaded to trailing Black Ferns lock Maia Roos who reclaimed the lead for Auckland.

Prop Amy Rule (29-0) and lock Chelsea Bremner (43-0) had never lost in the red and black until the 77th minute. From a lineout drive, the visiting forwards shunted Canterbury backward at a rate of knots before a stampede turned subtle. Ruahei Demant, unmarked on the wing, cheekily smuggled the ball and a cherry was applied atop a sweet cake.

Auckland thoroughly deserved their triumph. A shocking start saw an intercept try conceded in the first minute, but they were hungrier and more enterprising than the hosts who perhaps suffered from a lack of stiff opposition.

Whereas Auckland had battled to two fierce victories over Waikato in the space of three weeks, Canterbury had amassed 133 points in two games against Hawke’s Bay.

For Auckland, prop Sophie Fisher, second-five Patricia Maliepo, and veteran lock Elosie Blackwell had blinders. Black Ferns centre Amy du Plessis was Canterbury’s best.

Northland is headed to the Premiership in 2024 after a wild Championship title win over Manawatu? in Palmerston North.

With six minutes remaining, and ahead 32-24, it appeared the visitors had successfully removed the pace from the game by kicking smartly for territory and squeezing the Cyclones with tight carries and muscular lineout drives and scrums.

A turnover by Manawatu No.8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker revived the contest. Former Black Ferns Sevens representative Rebekah Tufuga breached the defense and surged into the Kauri 22. Quick ball left saw lively replacement Ruci Malanicagi dot down in the corner for 32-29.

Inexplicably, with five and a half minutes left, the stadium lights went out at Central Energy Trust Arena causing an anxious 25-minute delay. When the players returned, Manawatu attacked frantically and ventured inside the Northland 22 but were eventually foiled by a scrum penalty.

Northland led all the way, but Manawatu, with their athletic loose forward trio of Layla Sae, Elinor-Plum King, and Olsen-Baker, threatened consistently.

In the eighth minute, Serai Murray-Wihongi blasted down the right wing for Northland. Selica Winiata flashed across to make a covering tackle for Manawatu but accidentally collided with the head of Murray-Wihongi. The Cyclones captain, and Black Ferns legend, was sent off in one of the most unfortunate and controversial moments in FPC history.

Black Ferns and Northland prop Krystal Murray was superlative with only one blemish from the tee, robust carries, brutal scrums, tackles, and a skip pass that led directly to a try. Her superior territorial kicking was decisive in determining the outcome.

Ahora Savage was another hero. The 2017 Black Ferns World Cup winner has played five positions in 2023. She was at first-five for the final and her cross-kick to winger Ocean Tierney helped set up No.8 Hikitia Wikaira for the opening try. She made 14 tackles.

Manawatu winger Te Whetumarama Nuku was electric but strangely substituted in the last quarter.

Northland’s success was herculean with some players commuting three hours one way just to take part in a practice. It was driven by the evangelical zeal, leadership, talent, experience, and resourcefulness of Black Ferns’ Savage, Murray, Charmaine Smith, and Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate.

They cultivated a culture of selflessness and determination against great odds which is unusual. Northland is a geographically vast area with some tough social challenges.