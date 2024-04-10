Ex-Whangarei Boys High School 1st XV captain set for Super homecoming

Former Whangarei Boys High School First XV captain Allan Craig will play his first Super Rugby Pacific match in the city on Friday evening when Moana Pasifika host the Queensland Reds.

Craig, now 21, spent his teenage years in Northland, where he went on to captain the Whangarei Boys High First XV.

The youngster, who has also played for Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition (NPC), will play “in front of my home crowd” this week when Moana Pasifika host a fixture at Semenoff Stadium. Craig will run out in the No. 5 jersey.

“Being born and raised there, playing for the Tanis (Taniwha) was a huge goal growing up and getting to do that means lot,” Craig said in a statement.

“Now getting to play a Super game there, it will be awesome to play in front of my home crowd.

“It’s going to be an awesome place to play,” assistant coach Stephen Jones added. “I’ve never been there and I’ve heard great things about the group and the place.

“I know for Allan Craig it’s extra special and will be a proud moment for him and his family.”

Moana Pasifika have made three changes to their team this week with Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli and Sione Mafileo named to start in the front row.



Head-to-Head Last 2 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 25 37 First try wins 50% Home team wins 50%

Joining Craig in the second row is Tom Savage, while Irie Papuni, Jacob Norris and captain Sione Havili Talitui complete the starting forwards for the round eight clash.

In the backline, Ereatara Enari and William Havili will start in the halves, while Danny Toala will wear the No. 15 jersey.

Former All Black Julian Savea will line up at inside centre once again, with Henry Taefu will join the legendary try scorer in the midfield. Fine Inisi and Viliami Fine are the two wingers.

Moana Pasifika side to take on Queensland Reds

Abraham Pole Samiuela Moli Sione Mafileo Tom Savage Allan Craig Irie Papuni Jacob Norris Sione Havili Talitui (c) Ereatara Enari William Havili Fine Inisi Julian Savea Henry Taefu Viliami Fine Danny Toala

Replacements:

Sama Malolo Sateki Latu Sekope Kepu Ola Tauelangi Miracle Failagi Melani Matavao Christian Lealiifano Nigel Ah Wong

Unavailable due to injury/illness: Alamanda Motuga, Anzelo Tuitavuki, James Lay, Jonatan Taumateine, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Lotu Inisi, Neria Fomai, Ofa Tauatevalu, Pepesana Patafilo, Samuel Slade, Solomone Funaki