England's injury-hit build-up has final twist as Genge ruled out

Steve Borthwick’s injury-hit England suffered another blow just hours ahead of the start of their 2024 Guinness Six Nations as Ellis Genge pulled up lame and won’t take his place on the bench in Rome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genge had been named as the loosehead back-up to the starting Joe Marler versus Italy on Saturday, but a foot injury has now forced him out and the No17 shirt will instead be worn at the Stadio Olimpico by Beno Obano.

The early indication from the England camp is that Genge’s injury wasn’t serious and he should be in contention to feature in next weekend’s round two meeting with Wales in London.

Stuart Lancaster on the mentors Henry Arundell has at Racing 92 Racing 92 coach Stuart Lancaster discusses the mentors young star Henry Arundell will have around him at the club, including Owen Farrell Stuart Lancaster on the mentors Henry Arundell has at Racing 92 Racing 92 coach Stuart Lancaster discusses the mentors young star Henry Arundell will have around him at the club, including Owen Farrell

The news broke after the England squad arrived by bus at the ground and the change has left front-rower Obano in line for his first Test appearance in nearly three years.

Bath prop Obano was last capped in the 2021 Summer Series, but he is now set for a fourth appearance following a Six Nations campaign build-up where England have been riddled with injury.

Italy England All Stats and Data

Their issues began before they flew to Girona for their warm-weather training camp as the injured Ollie Lawrence, Oscar Beard and Luke Cowan-Dickie gave way to Max Ojomoh, Will Muir and Jamie Blamire.

Nick Isiekwe then developed an illness that saw him replaced by Charlie Ewels, and this was followed by the training ground calf injury suffered last Monday by Marcus Smith, who has since flown back to England for further assessment.